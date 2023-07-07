Queiroz, Leck, Mo join Kranji

Even if the gates are set to close in Oct 2024, Singapore racing is still drawing jockeys from around the world.

Following the second of two annual exercises for licence renewals, the Kranji riding ranks will be beefed up with the addition of three new faces from July.

Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz and Singaporean apprentice jockey Clyde Leck join the roster from July 1 until Dec 31, while Hong Kong jockey Dylan Mo will ride from July 17 to Aug 28. All three will be on their first Singapore stint.

The Singapore Turf Club has also extended five local riders’ licences until end-2023 and renewed one visiting jockey’s for one month.

The five are seniors Shafrizal Saleh and Amirul Ismadi and apprentices Fahmi Rosman, Akmazani Mazuki and Azhar Rasid. Australian jockey Daniel Moor is prolonging his original three-month licence until July 27.

Sao Paulo-born Queiroz, 22, is the son of jockey Antonio Queiroz, and is one of Brazil’s rising stars.

In six years riding in Rio de Janeiro, he was crowned Brazilian champion jockey twice, in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons, and boasts over 900 winners, including 14 in Group 1 races.

He finished third on 110 wins in the just-concluded 2022/2023 season, and goes to scale at 51.5kg.

Leck, 24, will ride in his country of birth for the first time, but is well known this side of the Causeway.

Not only is he the son of former Singapore three-time champion trainer and now Kuala Lumpur-based Charles Leck, but he is also a champion in his own right.

Leck won the Malaysian jockey’s premiership in both the junior and senior categories at only his sophomore year in 2022.

Three six-timers contributed to his haul of 72 wins at that season.

Currently riding in Kuala Lumpur only, Leck sits fifth on 10 wins on the Malaysian apprentice log and goes to scale at 52kg.

Mo, 29, honed his craft in South Africa and New Zealand between 2013 and 2016, winning 46 races.

He then returned to Hong Kong where he bumped up his overall tally to around 150 winners.

In 20th spot on the Hong Kong jockeys’ log on three winners, Mo goes to scale at 50kg.

Gray’s Kharisma working like a charm again

After a string of lacklustre runs, Kharisma suddenly showed that spark of old at his last start.

While encouraged by the Mossman six-year-old’s closing head-second to Mr Malek in the Group 3 Kranji Sprint (1,200m) on June 3, trainer Stephen Gray is trying not to read too much into it.

“His last 12 runs were ordinary. He got too high in the ratings as he got older,” said the Kiwi mentor.

“He’s going quite well, but the young ones carry less weight.

“There aren’t many weight-for-age races for him. But, at his last start, he was down in the handicap.

“It wasn’t a strong race. He raced better, he’s a fitter horse, and the blinkers also sharpened him up.”

Still, Gray was able to spot a suitable race for the 1,200m expert. Kharisma’s 10 wins all came over 1,200m, both on turf and Poly.

Saturday’s $100,000 Korea Racing Authority Trophy, a Class 1 event (1,200m), fits like a glove. It comes up five weeks later and he carries only 54kg.

For one, he is 3kg better off his last-start nemesis Mr Malek.

Last-start winner The August also comes under sufferance.

He was in receipt of two kilos from Kharisma in the Kranji Sprint, but was still beaten one length in fourth place. With the handicaps between the two on level pegging at 54kg on Saturday, The August looks safely held.

Three-in-a-row bidders Sky Eye and City Gold Forward and the up-and-coming General Command (only 53kg) are still tough nuts to crack, but Gray cannot fault the horse he now has a share in.

“He’s older now, but he’ll go well at the right weight,” he said.

“(Owner) Untung (Joesoef of Dago Stable) has scaled down for personal reasons. He asked me to take over Kharisma.

“He didn’t cost a lot of money. Hopefully, we can pick up a few wins with him.” - Michael Lee