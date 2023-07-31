Queiroz opens Kranji account

Exceed Natural flying home from near-last in the Class 5 race over 1,600m to give Brazilian newcomer Bruno Queiroz a first Kranji win on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

After finding one better four times at Kranji on Sunday, Brazilian newcomer Bruno Queiroz could have fallen prey to self-doubt.

More so when his godfather-cum-role model-cum-career adviser, former Kranji superstar Joao Moreira, took only five rides to open his account (on Ascendant) 14 years ago.

The 22-year-old fired blanks from seven rides at his debut on Derby day on July 23, but did give a glimpse of his ability with a short-head second on Legacy Fortune.

The second day at the office got off to an encouraging note with a second aboard outsider Watch Out Boss in Race 3.

Queiroz could not have hoped for a better warm-up towards two of his better bullets, favourites King Of Sixty-One and Fireworks, both for trainer Tim Fitzsimmons.

That much-awaited ice-breaker was all his, bar the shouting, from either horse, but Nimbus Cloud (Krisna Thangamani) and Clergyman (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) spoiled the 900-odd winner’s party, the latter denying Fireworks by a lip.

Queiroz’s body language did betray his growing frustration, like ducking his head down in despair when Nimbus Cloud went on by after he thought it was all stitched up.

But the Sao Paulo native decided he would instead be spurred on by those narrow misses.

That sheer will to beat the jinx was even more noticeable at the next leg-up.

The young jockey rode like his life depended on it as Grand Supreme came wearing favourite Bransom (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) down, but again, fell agonisingly short by a head.

But his perseverance finally blew the door down in the next race, at his 15th ride, Exceed Natural ($17).

It may have come in a modest $30,000 Class 5 race (1,600m), but his radiant smile at the lead-in suggested it was up there with the 14 Group 1 winners he rode in Brazil, mainly in Rio de Janeiro.

“The more I finished second, the more I tried to get that first win,” he said, with fellow Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro helping as interpreter.

“After I finally did, I felt so full of happiness. It’s been an excellent experience so far. I really love the atmosphere at Kranji.”

New fans greeted the son of jockey Antonio Queiroz to raucous cheers at the lead-in, with some even yelling “Moreira”.

But chances are the real party got swinging to the beat of samba some 16,000km away in the Queiroz household in Sao Paulo.

“Everbody back home, including Moreira, follow me, even though it’s 5am in Brazil now,” he said.

“I have to thank Moreira for his support, but also all the owners and trainers who supported me here, not forgetting Anthony Dass, the head valet.”

Queiroz said he owed his milestone win to Exceed Natural and his trainer Desmond Koh, above all.

“The trainer told me to drop him at the rear and I was very happy with how relaxed he was at the back,” he said.

“The horse was well prepared and I just followed the trainer’s instructions to the letter.”

For good measure, he went on to ride a double in the last race, but not without rattling the confidence about his budding partnership with Fitzsimmons one more time.

In the day’s highlight, he again played second fiddle – for his sixth second in 18 rides – on the reigning Singapore champion trainer’s Gold Ten Sixty-One.

He, however, saved the best for last for Fitzsimmons, when the last of his five rides for the Australian finally crossed the line first, Hurricane ($27) in the Lucky Last.

Now that a big weight is off his shoulders, the two-time Brazilian champion jockey can continue on his first overseas venture with greater confidence, especially with such a hard act to follow.

“I can now look forward to more winners,” he said.