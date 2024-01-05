Queiroz raises the bar for 2024

Jason Ong's (white shirt) Akhtar gave Bruno Queiroz his best day in the saddle at Kranji on Oct 21 with a fourth win in the last race.

Bruno Queiroz’s main priority was to ride as many winners as possible at his first Kranji season in 2023.

The Brazilian jockey also set a goal “to enjoy racing in Singapore”, but that can only happen if the first criterion is met.

A maiden haul of 28 winners over only the second half of the season was more than the 22-year-old could have hoped for.

In order to further enjoy his time in a place halfway across the world from Rio de Janeiro, Queiroz has raised the bar higher in 2024 – the Singapore champion jockey title.

It is not an uncalled-for ambition for a two-time Rio de Janeiro champion jockey with Brazil’s most illustrious racing export as godfather, Joao Moreira.

Interestingly, the jockey known as Magic Man etched a favourable first impression at his rookie Kranji season before smashing his way to four champion jockey titles in the following years (2010-2013).

“I was very happy with my first year. I rode 28 winners, which was around my target,” said Queiroz.

“But this time, I’m here from the start of the season, last year it was July. I’m going for the champion jockey title this year.”

On 17.95 per cent, Queiroz boasts the third-best strike rate among long-term licensed jockeys in 2023, beaten only by five-time champion jockey Manoel Nunes (22.14) and four-time champion Vlad Duric (22.03).

Unsurprisingly, the young upstart respects those two Kranji stalwarts the most – while keeping an eye on a surprise packet.

“I think it’ll be close between Nunes, Duric and myself,” he said.

“Vitor Espindola is a very good jockey. We rode together in Brazil, he just needed a bit more time at his first few months here.

“I think he can also be in the fight if he gets the support he deserves.”

The 21-year-old Brazilian did pick up more rides at the last three meetings Queiroz missed during his holidays back home.

But he could not quite capitalise on those chances, though he rode one winner, Gamely, on Dec 17 to take his final tally to two wins.

Queiroz, for one, did not fail to catch those meetings even if the 11-hour difference made turning on the livestream at 1am a little tough.

“When I was away, I watched all the three meetings I missed, but only the replays,” he said.

“It helped me follow the forms, so I’m not too lost when I get back.”

But he did not just spend his time before his laptop or eating Christmas turkey. Brazilian jockeys seem to like a busman’s holiday, too.

“I left on Dec 2, and spent five weeks back home in Rio. It was a good break,” he said.

“But I also rode in races in Rio. I rode work to keep fit, but the trainers then gave me race rides.

“I rode five winners over three weeks. I enjoyed that a lot.”

For that reason, Queiroz is raring to go after he landed back in Singapore on Jan 5, on the eve of his Kranji comeback at the New Year Cup meeting.

“After I arrived today, I went straight from the airport to the medical clinic to pass my medical exam. All’s good, I’ll ride tomorrow,” he said.

“The flight is 27 hours, including a three-hour layover in Dubai. It’s long but it’s okay, no problem. I’m fit and ready for tomorrow.”

He is booked on 10 of the 12 races set for decision, including Akhtar in the $110,000 Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m).

“Jason Ong called me for the ride when I was still in Brazil. I won two races on this horse,” he said

“Jason told me he’s in good form and fresh. With 50kg, gate No. 2, I think he’s a good chance, just like Jason’s other horse, Major King.

“I think Diamond Ring, Fire, Ace Sovereign and my last 2023 winner, Pacific Commander, are the other good chances.

“But it’d be nice if I can win on Akhtar tomorrow as I haven’t won a Group race in Singapore yet.”

