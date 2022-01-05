Quest From Afar’s the one to beat on home ground

Here's a form analysis of Thursday’s S.A. (Vaal):

RACE 1 (1.200M)

(2) ABAYYAAN and (1) COMING IN HOT should fight out the opener. Abayyaan has not been far back in all five starts and could get it right. But Coming In Hot is improving and has franked form.

(4) BACK TO BASICS is another running close-up and is a must for the tierce.

Others are capable of improving and looking for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BARTHOLDI has blinkers back on. Look for a big run.

(4) MUFASA and (6) HEAVENS GIRL disappointed recently, but both are much better than that.

(2) INVIDIA and (3) CAPTAIN MORISCO, from the same yard, have ability and neither can be ruled out.

(5) GALLIC CHIEF won well on debut and will be tested in his new surroundings.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) SKY GLITTER is racing in new surroundings after a short rest and could get off to a flying start.

Watch first-timer (13) YOURS TRULY. She does not have to be a star to win.

(2) NAMIBSROOS, (3) LIL WAHOO, (5) PETUNIA and (10) RAISING A STORM could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(4) QUEST FROM AFAR needed her last run and is back on home ground. If producing her earlier form, she should be the one to beat.

(5) MARIA’S WORLD has not been far back and will know more about blinkers. She should pose a serious threat.

(6) CROWN PLAZA can improve to earn.

(1) KISSED BY FIRE should enjoy this distance and must be included in the exotics.

(3) NIGHT LILY disappointed in her second run but races fresh. She could feature.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(1) DUKE OF RAIN is getting closer and could open his account from pole position.

(2) GIMME A DREAM is threatening and should not be far off.

The improving (4) GOLD AMBITION has blinkers refitted but is drawn wide.

(9) JAIPUR JEWEL is dropping in distance and could get into the action from a good barrier position.

(5) MIKE THE PILOT and (13) RATTLE BAG are looking for minor money.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) ELUSIVE CURRENT (good debut in new surroundings), (2) FANTASTICAL (after a year off) and (3) BALLON D’OR (better this distance) needed their last runs. They will come on in heaps.

(9) BEY SUYAY is 1.5kg better off with (5) NORDIC REBEL for a length’s advantage, so there should not be much between them.

(6) SUITED CONNECTOR and (10) WAQAAS are for the short list.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) BELLA CHICA claims 4kg which could see her hold (3) COLD FACT on form. But Cold Fact has not put in expected ability and a rest could bring her back to her best.

(10) ALABAMA ANNA is wearing blinkers for the first time which could sharpen her up.

(4) HERSTEL, (5) SEEMYVISION, (7) GLOWTORIA, (8) MULETA, (9) BIG EYED GIRL and (12) MILAN’S PRINCESS could get into the reckoning.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) BATHING BEAUTY is coming off a lengthy layoff after winning her debut with consummate ease. If ready, she could follow up.

(7) VUITTON was not disgraced in her post-maiden and is claiming 4kg.

(3) ON CUE should make her presence felt if not troubled by breathing problems.

(11) SAMOA is always a trier and could pick up another cheque.

(5) GIN AND TONIC is sporting blinkers and could recapture earlier form.