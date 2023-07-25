Quest For The Best is the banker of the day

Race 1 (1,000m)

A race with many having the scope for improvement.

(6) PLINIAN has made two smart efforts and looks the horse with a solid winning chance.

(2) SEATTLE RIPPER was not far behind in his last start and will be there with improvement.

(4) BENNI IN THE AREA is never far off the action and warrants respect.

(9) ATTABOY made a decent enough debut to be competitive.

(8) MENT TO FLY made rapid progress in his last start and should be in the reckoning.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(10) FREEDOM SQUARE comes from a top yard which is in great form, not to mention the eye-catching rider booking.

She ran well in her last start. She has a wide draw but looks the one to beat.

(5) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON was fancied in her last start and the form seems to be holding up. The immediate danger to the first selection.

(4) MYTHICAL TUNE has a place chance for running consistently.

(12) GRECIAN PALACE will improve from a fair debut effort.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) CELESTIAL CITY has a good draw and is in great form. The one to beat.

(1) PRINCE OF TARANTO is knocking on the door and must be respected. He has plenty of ability and will certainly give them a run for their money.

(6) FORMAGEAR has been dropping in the rating and can get involved after a good last run.

(8) PASSAGE OF POWER should be thrown into the quartets.

(5) IDEAL ACT comes after a break and could run well fresh. The gelding has solid form, so should be respected.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(4) QUEST FOR THE BEST is in the form of his life and should take some beating. He loves this track and looks the banker of the day.

(7) PHILISPIEL ran a cracker in his last start and could fill in the placings, if repeating that effort.

(1) QUESTION OF FAITH has plenty scope to do well, so should be closely watched.

(5) THE GLIDING FISH is never far off the action and could get involved for the placings.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(16) WYLIE RILEY is in good form and could be the horse to beat in a tough race.

(15) TRIBUTE TO YOU won well in his last start and just needs to repeat that effort.

(4) HOPE IS POWER is very capable and will be right there.

(12) NORTHERN WARRIOR is holding form and has not been far. Include.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) ROYAL GUIDE won extremely well at his penultimate start and followed up with a second. He looks a smart sort. Must respect.

(2) CAPTAIN ROCKET is in good form and rates another big chance.

(1) NATIONAL STAR will be in the mix, having run well recently.

(7) DOWSER will be right there and can be thrown into the larger permutations.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) EMERALD PRINCESS is highly rated by her yard and will make a bold showing in this highly competitive contest.

Her Sean Tarry-trained stablemate (2) SISTER LIGHT also has a huge chance. She ran well in her last start and has a good draw. (9) MAGICAL FLIGHT has a top rider up and comes off a very gutsy win in her last start. She is very capable and should not be ignored. (8) KAILENE is a horse that has the ability to win this on her best form. She tends to run well, so include.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(4) EL REY VIENE loves to race handy and, if allowed to dictate, will be very dangerous. He has a strong rider who knows him well and that is a massive plus.

(7) BANZAI PIPELINE is a horse that can quicken up well off a decent pace. Based on that, the gelding will have a shout.

(9) ICE KINGDOM is clearly better than his last-start unplaced outing and will run a much better race. He was second before that.

(2) WARRIOR BLING is never far back, so is worth throwing into the larger quartets.