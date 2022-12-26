Quixote, Broadlands ripe for the picking

Race 1 (1,450m)

(4) BACK TO THE FUTURE enjoyed the extra distance last time. The filly should be involved in the finish.

(6) MEMORIAL DAY has not been far back and could get into the money.

But she looks held on the Bonete form line by (5) GREEN BUBBLES, who ran below form subsequently.

(7) VOSHAARNOOI could make the quartet.



Race 2 (1,450m)

(4) QUIXOTE will be having his peak run. From a good draw, the gelding will be hard to peg back.

(10) CELTIC RUMOURS has been close-up in both her starts and should challenge.

(2) GRAND ESCAPE has a wide draw. Although he probably also needed the run, as he has not raced since finishing third on July 5, he cannot be discarded.

(1) GIMME ROYALTY, (5) BRONZE SWORD and debutante (9) AFRICAN AZURE could get into the money.



Race 3 (1,800m)

(3) BATTLEGROUND is back from a short rest but has done well fresh before.

(4) PRIME EXAMPLE, who was runner-up in his last three starts, will not go down without a fight.

(9) FAST DUTY, (11) WAR MEDAL and (8) AMERICAN STAR can fight for the minor placings.



Race 4 (1,800m)

(5) BROADLANDS should be ripe and ready. The one to beat.

She holds (2) SOLO DIVA, who was close-up in all four starts. Solo Diva’s stable is firing, so she could challenge.

(1) POMOZELOUS disappointed last time but, despite a wide draw, the filly can make amends.

(3) PONDEROSA PINE is improving with racing and can get into the reckoning. Respect stable companion (10) TURNTHEBEATAROUND, who found support on debut when fourth.



Race 5 (2,400m)

(1) AFRAAD has the credentials but never produced in his last two runs. The five-time winner can score with a bit of value.

(3) BANHA BRIDGE usually gives his best and should not be troubled by the longer distance.

(6) ROYAL MAZARIN finished behind (8) CAPE BOUQUET in both his recent starts but Cape Bouquet disappointed last time.

The lightly raced (2) POETS WARRIOR is maturing and can go in again.

(4) ROMEO’S MAGIC, (7) FLAG BEARER, (10) GO FLICHITY and (11) GO DREAM MACHINE are also capable of pulling it off.



Race 6 (1,450m)

(10) AFTER HOURS’ last-start dismal showing should be ignored. His preceding three starts yielded back-to-back victories and a third.

(8) DESTINY OF SOULS was supported in his comeback run as a gelding but never produced. Give him another chance.

(3) LORD VARYS showed improvement last time but has drawn wide.

Stablemates (2) SAGE KING (needed his last run) and (6) TIRPITZ (fatigued last time) can get into the action.



Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) UMTHOMBO WOLWAZI showed vast improvement when winning last time. He can go in again.

Stable companion (6) LIFE GOES ON was not disgraced when needing the run last time and should have come on.

(4) TEXAS RED is racing over 1,000m for the first time and can finish off strongly.

(7) STORMY SEAS disappointed last time but is a lot better than that.



Race 8 (1,000m)

(10) IN THE ETHER was beaten narrowly in her recent Cape raid. She has beaten (13) DARK TIDE and is 3kg better off, so should confirm.

(9) BEADED GOWN needed her last run but finished a close fourth. She should be involved.

(6) TRUST THE FIRE was runner-up in his last two starts. He deserves a third win.

(5) WINGS OF NIKE played up last time when third. If relaxed, she should be thereabouts. She won two of her last four starts.