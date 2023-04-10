Quiz Master should get the right answer again

Race 1 (1,400m)



(2) ZABADAK has shown erratic form in his four efforts but clearly has what it takes to get it right in a race like this. Thus, he is the firm first choice. The trainer and Jockey combination continues producing consistent results.

(10) SHOEFELLA was thought good enough to go to the Cape for the season and showed some ability, especially in his penultimate start to Montein. This was despite his awkward draw. He should be able to go close and is a must for all bets.

(5) SAN PEDRO is here for the coming season in KwaZulu-Natal and trainer Vaughan Marshall must be of the opinion that improvement will come on the Poly. Each-way chance.

(8) INSIGHTFUL is never far off them on the Highveld and has a quartet chance.



Race 2 (1,200m)



(6) LORD EDWARD kicked on stoutly last time when nearly beating The Gliding Fish. He went a tad off form, but has shown recently that he is back on the right path and can go one better.

(1) WHITE CEDAR’s last outing can be forgotten. He needed the run and can strip a much fitter horse. He drops back to 1,200m, which is a concern but not big enough to put off liking him. Deserves respect.

(4) LIFE GOES ON ran an absolute blinder last time and should be able to go very close again.

(7) SAIPAN has a light weight and a strong place chance.



Race 3 (1,200m)



(6) QUIZ MASTER led from start to finish last time over 1,400m and could be very well suited with the drop to 1,200m. He got two points for his last success and is confidently selected to follow up.

(1) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA ran a much-improved race last time and is one for the shortlist, especially from the best gate.

(3) PHAKA IMALI is never too far behind and is the value choice.

(5) GREY OCEAN can never be ignored for the tierce and quartet.



Race 4 (1,200m)



(8) NEW ORLEANS is knocking loudly on the door and has a bright winning chance. The light weight could be the grey mare’s best advantage.

(4) FORT J’ADORE has done all right in her two post-maiden runs, suggesting she has a tad more up the cuff and should be in the mix. The yard is in mustard form.

(2) PERFECT APPEAL nearly toppled Our Emily last time and should make a race of it. Strong each-way chance.

(5) ROYAL OASIS gets Craig Zackey and is a must for the quartet permutations. If she were to beat them all, it would be no shock at all.



Race 5 (1,000m)



(3) STING RAY came from an impossible position last time to finish second to Amarandi, who is proving to be a nice mare. This daughter of Red Ray is the first choice based on her excellent last run. She was charging home powerfully. Plenty of cheek can be expected.

(2) OUR EMILY has won her last three starts. Rachel Venniker knows this mare so well and they could easily make it four in a row. Huge respect.

(5) CERTAINLY and (4) PRINCESS TEA have very strong place chances.



Race 6 (2,000m)



(6) BOOGIE SHOES was reported to have just needed her last run but still acquitted herself well. She has been backed up relatively quickly but should now be spot-on for this, especially over this trip. She has found winning form since being tried over longer distances.

(3) EYE CATCHING was last a winner over this course and distance. Since then, she has never been too far off the action in the Cape. She clearly likes it here and a massive effort looks on the cards.

(5) QUE FOR YOU is ultra consistent and can never be ignored.

(4) TWO MINDS can make her presence felt again from the draw, a handy weight and her good last-start effort.



Race 7 (1,400m)



(5) BIRDWATCHER is in mustard form and, with promising young Malesela Katjedi’s claims, will come in with 54kg to carry. She is neatly drawn and should go very close to winning.

Plenty of cheek can be expected from her stable companion (10) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED, who is reunited with the jockey with a good record aboard her, Jason Gates. Strong each-way chance.

(6) PUFF OF SMOKE is showing signs that her next victory is just round the corner.

(4) PREDATOR’S FEAST takes on older and better rivals but has ability. Include.