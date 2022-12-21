Racing exposure puts Fujisan in good stead 

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) FUJISAN is the only runner in the line-up with experience. That could stand him in good stead.

Of the newcomers, (1) DUMBLEDORE makes plenty of appeal.

Well-bred rivals (3) NOON DAY GUN, (4) KYOMAI, (5) PRESSONREGARDLESS and (6) HONSHU are others to take note of. The latter has obviously been deemed good enough to take to Cape Town and comments from the yard are also encouraging. Watch the betting for clues.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Half a dozen of these made their debuts behind Miss Harrington, with (6) CAPTIVATE faring the best and she ought to have improved since. She should be among the leading players.

With natural improvement expected, (1) LADY CAMPER and (10) SAVIC should make their presence felt as well. The latter was unlucky not to have finished closer that day, so must be taken seriously.

Riding arrangements, however, suggest well-bred newcomer (5) GOLDEN SICKLE is the pick of the Justin Snaith runners.

(7) GLAWARI is another well-related debutante to take note of. Watch the betting for clues.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(8) ELECTRIC FEELS had excuses for a disappointing last start (after consecutive seconds) and is capable of better, so could be worth another chance.

(7) ROCK ON TOMMY finished ahead of that rival last time and is 1kg better off. Go close.

(6) TRIPPI T was a creditable fifth over 1,200m last time, despite not settling, and a return to this trip should be to his liking.

(9) CANNATONIC has a bit to find on that form but remains capable of better, back to 1,000m.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) STRAWBERRY LIGHT bounced back to form, fitted with blinkers last time when getting going late over 1,200m to finish a close-up second. She should go one better with the headgear retained over this trip.

(1) BUSY LIZZIE was not too far adrift of the selection that day and may pose a threat with the step-up in trip also likely to suit.

(5) SUMMER SONG debuted behind those rivals. Can get closer with the benefit of that experience.

(3) TUSCANY and (11) TEARDROP have both the form and experience to make their presence felt, too, while (8) AMETHYSTIC may have more to offer going over this trip for the first time.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(13) ELEGANT NOBLE and (11) MADISON BLUES finished in that order when showing improvement in a recent meeting over 1,600m. They are entitled to make further progress, so should be competitive.

(15) READY OR NOT, who sports blinkers for the first time, had several re-opposing rivals behind him last time and should confirm that form despite being drawn widest.

Improving (14) SHOTGUN WILLIE may have more to offer going over this trip.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Good race. (5) PAS DE NOM should fare better with his sights lowered from a Three-Year-Old Grade 2 back into a handicap. He won his only start over this trip (giving runner-up 4kg) before going on to complete his hat-trick.

(8) STEINBECK also boasts an unblemished record over this distance and is likely to pose the biggest threat after a fast-finishing second over a shorter trip last time.

Stablemate (9) ROYAL WATCH did likewise over 1,950m when last seen. Pays to follow, too.

(2) THE FUTURIST has also been knocking at the door. Include him in your combinations.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) FAIRE ADVANTAGE and (11) NAPOLEON are closely matched on the form of their meeting in a similar contest over 1,600m last time. The drop back to 1,400m and switch to the summer course is unlikely to inconvenience either of them and a competitive showing is expected of both.

(6) GIMME MORE TIME and (9) WILLIAM RUFUS acquitted themselves well on handicap debut and, with improvement, should make their presence felt.

(3) BULLITT opened his account in first-time blinkers last start and may have more to offer over this trip with the headgear retained.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Competitive. (3) PIROSHKA and the returning (11) RULE OF THUMB are well in under the conditions. They should have a say in the finish, though preference is for the former who has race fitness on his side (the unexposed latter may need the run after a layoff).

(9) ITSRAININGWILLIAM, however, finished ahead of that rival in a three-year-old feature over track and trip, so should confirm that form on better weight terms.

(5) LET IT BURN and (8) BENJAMIN are closely matched and likely to have each-way claims on recent form.

(6) QUANDARY and (2) VOLDEMORT are also capable of making their presence felt. Get your quartets on.