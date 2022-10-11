Rafeef’s Choice is worth following

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(6) ACADEMIC GOLD has recorded her last two wins over this distance, so she should enjoy reverting to this trip under favourable conditions.

(7) OFFICIAL SECRET is also well in on these terms and will be better suited to this trip after a sprint comeback. But she may need another outing to be fully ready to win. Still, she remains a threat.

(3) PEUT ETRE MOI and (4) FLEETING are closely matched on the form of their course-and-distance meeting. Both can make their presence felt.

(1) PERFECT TRUST and (5) BLACK SILVER have earning potential, too.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(3) SUDDEN SONG and (6) GLOBAL MOVEMENT have the form and experience to trouble their younger rivals. But they will need to make some improvement to emerge victorious.

(4) CAITLYNS BOY could be hard to peg back if repeating his front-running display over the track and trip.

(7) READY OR NOT and (5) CIDER HOUSE RULES have shown promise. They are likely to build on that. Both have the form to be competitive and should play a role in the finish.

(11) PROFESSOR SNAPE (gelded) and (12) NEVADA KING finished second last time. They have their say. Preference is for Professor Snape on his Cape debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) RAFEEF’S CHOICE gets the best opportunity to open her account. She had several of the rivals behind her when running strongly to finish second over a shorter trip last time. On that evidence, she should confirm her superiority with the step-up to this distance.

(2) SENHORA VICTORIA drifted in the betting last time over 1,800m and ran accordingly. She has finished in the money in her three starts over this trip. She should enjoy the drop in distance and could pose the biggest threat.

(1) LADY WRITER, (6) TRIP TO BARBERTON and (11) MARY LAMB have scope to improve over this distance.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(4) FUTURE TURN had (1) RUN RUDOLPH RUN, (3) POPPING CREASE and (10) IMPETUOUS behind him when second over 1,800m. There should be little separating those rivals over this trip. But it could pay to side with Run Rudolph Run, who is better off at the weights and ideally drawn.

(9) SPIRIT OF SILVANO would have tightened following a 1,600m comeback run. With some weight advantage, he should make his presence felt.

(11) WILLIAM THE FIRST is improving and should like going over this trip. Respect.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) GALACTIC PATH got the better of (7) SHAVOUT two runs back, before completing the hat-trick over 2,000m at a lower level last time. A four-point penalty seems fair. But Shavout is weighted to turn the tables.

(3) I WANT IT ALL has improved with blinkers and ought to fight out the finish after an encouraging comeback.

(4) THE FUTURIST, (6) LION’S HEAD and (9) GLOBAL ALLY are held by I Want It All on the form of a recent meeting but could improve to get closer.

RACE 6 (1,250M)

(1) SWIFT ACTION improved with blinkers last time over 1,000m at this level. He could repeat that effort.

(2) ALL LIT UP won a stronger race over this track and trip, with (5) POLTERGEIST and (10) MASKED VIGILANTE finishing behind. However, both his rivals are better off at the weights and are capable of turning the tables.

(4) CHAMPION WARRIOR justified market support when winning on debut over this course and distance. He is open to any amount of improvement.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) BRIGHT GREEN, (7) PORT LOUIS and (12) HAMMIES HERO are promising sorts with a bright future. They remain unexposed and ought to improve, so could contest the outcome.

(8) SILVANO’S DASHER impressed on his comeback from a rest and a gelding operation, when beating (9) VOLDEMORT and (11) ALL ABOUT AL. He would have come on and is worth following, despite his rivals being weighted to reverse that form.

(4) TOUT A FAIT, (5) PATH OF CHOICE and talented three-year-old (6) PIROSHKA have claims, too.