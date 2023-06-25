Raffles-Tan in Poly limelight

The August (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) springing a mini upset when leading from pillar to post in the Class 1 race over 1,200m on Polytrack on Saturday.

Trainer Jerome Tan and the Raffles Racing Stable made it back-to-back in a Kranji meeting’s highlight two Saturdays in a row.

One week after Sacred Command landed the Class 3 event over the Polytrack mile, the in-form Tan-Dato Yap Kim San combination again took the honours in the day’s main event, this time in a classier $100,000 Class 1 race over 1,200m on the all-weather track.

Both meetings were conducted exclusively on Polytrack before turf action returns at the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup mixed-surface meeting next week.

Despite the win, Tan was not effusive of his apprentice Akmazani Mazuki’s ride aboard Sacred Command last Saturday, but he could not fault the more senior Louis-Philippe Beuzelin’s handling of The August this time around.

The I Am Invincible seven-year-old certainly gave Tan fewer anxious moments when he shot straight to the lead upon despatch.

Beuzelin later revealed it was not really the intention to roll forward, but the improvised tactics played into their hands – and earned Tan’s nod of approval at the lead-in.

“The August ran very well in the (Group 3) Kranji Sprint (1,200m) at his last start. We thought he’d be a good chance today if he reproduced that form,” said Tan.

“He was in good form, and Louis rode him very well. Lucky Jinsha and General Command are quick, but my horse was quicker today.

“It’s great to get two winners for Dato Yap in the main race back-to-back. His horses are in good form.”

Tan said it was particularly so for Sacred Command. He felt the Epaulette five-year-old was entitled to fade, after a ride he would not call as one of his apprentice’s finest, but still prevailed.

“Even after the tough run, Sacred Command still won last week, which proves that the horse was very fit,” said Tan.

“Akmazani should have just let the horse roll forward and lead when he started pulling next to the leader (Pennywise).

“The kid’s young, he’ll make mistakes. So long he learns, it’s okay.”

There is no room for complacency in horse racing, even for a more seasoned rider like Beuzelin.

The French jockey said he had to keep his wits about him, too, given he had only one sit atop The August in trackwork to work from.

“Jerome approached me to ride this horse. When I first rode him in trackwork, I found he was a bit stiff,” said Beuzelin.

“That was why I decided to warm him up before the race today. He jumped out well, but the plan was not to lead.

“I thought Lucky Jinsha and General Command would go forward but, when I saw they were not keen to lead or take me on, I was happy where I was.

“I bided my time as I saw he can be overdone and didn’t get the trip at his last run. Halfway through, I was able to give him a breather.

“I knew Lucky Jinsha and General Command were chasing. But once he kicked clear, he shook them off and won a nice race.”

Sent out the $8 favourite, the Jason Lim-trained General Command (Manoel Nunes) had no excuses. He was always in the firing line but was left a little flat-footed when The August scooted away.

The Shalaa four-year-old, who was bidding for a fifth win in six starts, did try to pick up the runaway leader but had to settle for the runner-up spot for the second time, beaten 2¼ lengths.

“He was beaten fair and square. He still ran super,” said Lim.

Rocket Star (Bernardo Pinheiro) closed in late for third, another 3/4 lengths away, but without really threatening. The winning time was 1min 10.93sec for the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Countofmontecristo (Rozlan Nazam) had been the interesting sub-plot that would have been the story of the day if a rising 10-year-old could win first-up after nearly three years running around Australia, winless.

But there was no fairy-tale return for Michael Clements’ former multiple-Group winner, who is now prepared by Steven Burridge. He finished last in a field reduced to eight after another comeback kid, Big Hearted, was scratched due to a low blood count.

The August, incidentally, handed Beuzelin the second leg of his first riding double for 2023. Earlier in the day, he won aboard Fabu ($20), who was finally shedding his maiden tag at his 25th start and was part of a treble for trainer Jason Ong.

The Singaporean conditioner’s two other winners were Major King ($11) and King Zoustar ($36).

Ong has pulled no punches when airing his views about the end of racing on Oct 5, 2024.

“It’s a great day at the office, getting three winners is never easy,” said the young handler.

“But even after such a great result, I can’t help but ask what is the point when it will all end soon.”