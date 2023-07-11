Ragnar Lothbrok looks good for hat-trick

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) RED MOON RISING, (2) CALLMEGETRIX and (3) RAINBOW LORIKEET all improved with the benefit of experience for the step-up in trip. (5) GREEN ISLE and (8) SCHOOL POLICY are also likely to improve after their pleasing introductions. (4) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT and (6) RED PALACE can get into the picture, too.

Race 2 (1,600m)

A potential match race between (3) OZARK and (7) HARAJUKU. Both are improving and should have more to offer over this distance. (2) RENOWNED has stepped up with each start. He appears best of the rest, who have no exposed form.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(9) ON BOARD has proven most effective in sprinting. With scope for improvement, the last-start winner over 1,200m is capable of going well again stepping out of the maiden ranks. (1) CIOLLUM’S DELIGHT and (3) JURY DUTY have the form and experience to challenge. (4) SEEKING PEACE and (5) CATTALEYA have claims, too, after showing improvement in their last starts.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(6) LADY RENEE, (9) LOOK FORWARD and (13) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL have the form and experience to be competitive. They should make their presence felt. (11) AMONG THE CLOUDS has a lot more scope for improvement and should be a huge threat if making any improvement.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(9) RAGNAR LOTHBROK is at the top of his game. He has beaten several of these rivals when winning his last two starts. (2) DEAN STREET and (11) PIROSHKA can turn the tables, given the weight turnaround. (13) CARRIACOU could go well on his return and is too dangerous to dismiss. (8) WORLD’S BEST has scope to improve and cannot be discounted either.

Race 6 (1,200m)

The well-bred (1) GRAND BAY got his career back on track by winning over this track and trip last time. He will continue to improve, so must be respected even against his elders. (2) CAFE CULTURE, (4) MASKED VIGILANTE, (5) MIGHTY MAC and (12) NIGHT TIGER have solid form. The should keep the youngster honest.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(11) KIMBALL O’HARA has dropped in the ratings and found a degree of consistency after being gelded. The one-time winner is a top chance, despite his wide draw, as the step-up to this trip could bring improvement. (6) PAPER TRAIL and (7) VERONIQUE are proven at this level and will likely pose as threats. (2) QUE SHIRAZ, (4) HANG OUT THE STARS and (3) CAPTIVE MOON are capable of better than their most recent outings suggest.

Race 8 (1,600m)

The progressive three-year-old (7) GREEN MANDARIN has a big weight to carry against older rivals but could prove up to the task. Stablemates (6) LEGAL CHITCHAT and (4) INSIDE STORY have the form and experience to challenge. Green Mandarin concedes weight to both. (10) KATSU is also improving and ought to enjoy this step-up in trip. A winner over 1,200m at his penultimate start, he finished a close fourth last time over 1,400m.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(4) WINTER PEARL overraced in soft conditions last time and stopped late. He is capable of doing better than that and a return to this trip with the blinkers retained should suit. (10) FINAL MOVE could make his presence felt if confirming the improvement of his last start when he finished fourth over 1,000m. (7) BULLITT and (8) PALO QUEEN are capable of staking a claim, too, if bouncing back to their better form.