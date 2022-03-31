Rahotu gears up for debut

Following a few sparks on the training tracks, much attention will centre around the Donna Logan debutant Rahotu on Saturday.

The strapping chestnut son of Invincible Spirit has turned more than a few heads in the lead-up to his start in the $20,000 Open Maiden race (Poly 1,100m), especially at the second of his two barrier trials on March 22 when he pounded his rivals by five lengths.

But, behind the scenes, a fair bit of work had to be poured into the Te Akau Stable’s latest recruit to bring him to that level.

Manoel Nunes is one who is part of the team. The champion jockey brought in headgear adjustments that have greatly helped smoothen the untutored talent.

“I’ve done a lot of work with this horse in the morning. He’s still a bit immature as he plays with his head a lot, but he sure can gallop,” said the Brazilian ace, who returns from a one-day careless-riding suspension this week.

“He trialled twice and I was very happy with the last one. He jumped a bit slowly at the first one, but he was a lot quicker at the second one.

“I cantered him on the Hong Kong track (right-handed sand track in the middle) this morning and he looked fantastic. He has improved even further from his last trial.

“When I first got on him, he was playing too much with his head. I told Donna to change the ring bit, which is too severe, to a D bit, and he dropped his head right away.

“He even had the earmuffs on at his last trial. He still puts his head up a few times, maybe it’s a habit he picked up when young.”

At five, Rahotu is not so young for an unraced galloper, but Logan explained the apparent “late start” for the Irish-bred.

“Te Akau bought him out of Australia as a Northern Hemisphere-bred. So they add an extra year to such horses, but he’s actually four,” said Kranji’s only woman trainer, who is in her fifth season since relocating from Ruakaka.

“He’s run two nice trials. He was impressive at the second one, I liked the way he quickened home when Nunes tested him.

“Nunes likes young horses and it was on his recommendation we added the shadow roll on. The horse gets to focus better, and Nunes was also pretty happy with the way he trialled.”

Of her nine winners this season, eight were formerly trained by four-time Singapore champion Mark Walker, who returned to New Zealand earlier this year to reprise his role as Te Akau’s leading trainer at their headquarters.

Interestingly, Logan has yet to train a winner for Te Akau. Six of her winners this term are for the other powerful Walker ally, the Fortuna NZ Racing Stable.

Logan is hoping Rahotu, the second Te Akau beginner she is launching after Te Akau Ben, will be the trigger.

“Te Akau Ben was the first Te Akau debutant we raced before Rahotu. He’s shown ability in two starts, but he had a leg injury after his last start – a tear to his ligament – and he’s now having box rest,” she said.

“Hopefully Rahotu goes well this week. He worked very well yesterday, and without knowing every horse in the race inside out, it doesn’t seem to have a large amount of depth.

“The other newcomer Golden Monkey has also shown good trial form. The two have drawn the two best barriers, one and two (Rahotu), they could well end up fighting out the finish.”