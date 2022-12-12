Rain In Holland set to drench opposition

Race 1 (800m)

(5) HEIRLOOM is the only raced runner in the field of seven. A creditable second first-up, the filly should get plenty of attention. Watch the betting market.



Race 2 (800m)

(6) SHACHATH never showed on debut. This will likely be won by one of the five first-timers.



Race 3 (1,600m)

Triple Tiara winner (1) RAIN IN HOLLAND needed her last outing. With the benefit of the run, she should go very close with the 4kg claim. Stablemate (3) SHANGO and (4) ZEUS are looking for further ground but could get into the trifecta.

(6) VANDERBILT is running close-up and is fit. He could capitalise.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) ROSSLYNE needed her last run. She had (9) WILD FOREVER 3.6 lengths adrift but Wild Forever will know more about it and reduce the deficit.

(8) SEA ANEMONE eased in the betting on debut. The filly raced greenly and was not disgraced. The extra distance will suit.

(1) SOLO DIVA has not been far off in all three starts. She should run an honest race.

(5) BROADLANDS is another looking to improve on debut.



Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) POSITIVE ATTITUDE is coming off a break but must be respected in this class.

(3) BROADWAY is maturing and should make his presence felt.

(2) BIG FIVE, (4) JUST PROCCIE, (5) CIRCUS LIGHTS, (6) NGOKUSHESHA, (8) AMERICAN STAR and (9) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL are looking for the minor money.



Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) CAPE LIGHTS was beaten when strongly fancied in his last two starts. He can make amends.

(2) SPARKLING JUBILEE was one paced last time. The extra journey will suit.

(6) GO FLICHITY showed improvement after a rest and could go on. (4) PONDEROSA PINE could get into the reckoning if she can settle early.

(3) ALLTHEWAYFROMUSA is racing for her new yard and could make the frame.



Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) JIMMY DON needed his last run. He coughed when pulled up. If not affected by the second run after a rest, the colt should be thereabouts.

(2) JOHNNY DOGS ran well at Kenilworth last time and should be involved in the finish.

(6) FUTUREWOLFF is holding form and should not be far off.

(3) TOFFAS, (4) LIBECCIO, (5) THE CHOSEN ONE and (8) BYE BYE BIRDIE could get into the money.



Race 8 (1,160m)

(9) RIDGERUNNER needed his first run as a gelding when starting badly. He would have come on.

(2) MERCANTOUR finished in front of him but appears not to have improved in blinkers.

(6) GOLIATH HERON and stablemate (4) SAMUEL SALT are in form.

They have decent claims.