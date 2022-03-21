Rain Or Shine, support this last-start winner

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) BRAVE VOYAGER put up a forward performance on debut. He is open to improvement.

(3) ALPENHORN stayed on well in his five races after wearing blinkers. He could be rewarded.

(4) QUICK RESPONSE needed his last run after almost a year off. He seems to have made big improvement. The extra 400m suits.

(1) HALLERBOS had a valid excuse last time when a 61/4-length seventh. He has drawn well.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) WINTER JOURNEY has been running well over 1,000m. But she has done well over this distance as well. She can open her account.

(4) PERFECT APPEAL just failed against a well-supported Western Cape filly and could show the strength of that form.

(8) SKY CAFE is holding form and should be right there.

(5) CRITICAL THINKING and (3) REGINAS ANGEL can also be considered.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) TWO OF US overcame obstacles to win a thriller. He could do so again from Gate 1.

(4) BERNIE’S DREAM is in good form. He finished ahead of Two Of Us the last time they met on the Poly and is the threat again.

(2) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE was not fancied at Scottsville after a good win on the turf. He has drawn well again and can only improve.

(7) PURPLE POWAHOUSE and (6) LESLIES PATHTOFAME must be respected.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

It should get close among (6) GOLDEN ARCHER, (7) RAIN WEAR and (1) RAINBOW UNICORN. Golden Archer could still have their measure on weight but Rain Wear has had wide draws and deserves a change of luck. Rainbow Unicorn appeared an unlucky loser in her next start when baulked and clipping heels.

(2) CASHEW could dictate and keep going.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) DEMIGOD just got the job done when beating a weak field to shed her maiden tag. It was her initial run over 1,600m and first after a rest. More improvement expected.

(2) INGAKARA and (5) LET’S NOT LINGER are the only horses to have won two races, including handicaps, and could be dangerous. Ingakara is racing after a rest but her freshness could keep her going in front. Let’s Not Linger won her last two races on the Poly. But her runs on turf must be ignored. She boasts a strong finish.

(8) LUNAR ECLIPSE could relish the longer trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) RAIN OR SHINE caught the eye on debut from a wide draw. He then won from a similar berth after a long break. He is above average. The extra 200m will be even better.

(4) STRAIGHT UP will test him. He found his last race too short. Improvement to come.

(7) FINAL DESTINY was costly to follow after impressing but had excuses. The longer trip should suit.

(1) PINK FLOYD has gone from having the worst draw to the best. He is overdue.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(9) ROY’S COMMAND won three out of his last four. The way he triumphed in his last race suggests there is more to come.

(3) PASHTUNWALI was unlucky not to get closer to Roy’s Command. He was baulked and had to switch course at a crucial stage. He is getting 1kg for the beating.

(8) ARROW’S MARK has been hard to follow but enjoyed racing on the Poly again last time. If building on that, he could threaten.

(7) BUGSY MALONE is better than his recent form suggests and has been dangerous on the Poly.

(1) GUISEPPI’S SONG needed his last run. He has Gate 1 and looks set to improve.