Raising the bar to Class 3

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Raising Sixty-One (Marc Lerner) landing the Class 4 race (Polytrack 1,700m) on July 15. He tackles the same trip and surface on Saturday, but at Class 3 level. Vlad Duric gets the ride. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Tim Fitzsimmons will bank on strength in numbers at his four-pronged attack in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race (1,700m).

The 2022 Singapore champion trainer saddles Trumpy, Raising Sixty-One, In All His Glory and Elite Incredible in the highlight of the resumption of hostilities from a rare one-week season break.

They make up about a third of the field of 11 entries in a Polytrack event, which, on paper, looks wide open.

Only Raising Sixty-One has been on an upward spiral, coming off a three-in-a-row, but he is at the same time stepping up in class.

The Australian handler said the Belardo five-year-old will face his biggest test yet, but he would be disappointed if he does not measure up.

“Raising Sixty-One is the most progressive of the lot. I’m happy with the way he has pulled up since his last win (another 1,700m race but in Class 4 company on July 15),” he said.

“He’s a proper stayer and is the fittest horse in the stable. He has to be hard ridden to get going.

“We’ve set him for this race. He ran a nice trial the other day (last Thursday).”

Scrubbed up by Zyrul Nor Azman in the last 200m, Raising Sixty-One steamed home, just failing to catch stablemate Gold Ten Sixty-One (Bruno Queiroz).

Fitzsimmons has handed the reins to Vlad Duric for Saturday’s race.

It will suit the AJ’s Stable-owned galloper to a tee – even if he did mention another turf trial would be necessary if the dour stayer were to head to the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

On the other hand, Trumpy and Elite Incredible, the two eight-year-olds, are not cut out for the alternative track – which is a bit of an oddity for two Argentinian-breds – but it was a case of “beggars cannot be choosers” for the two veteran gallopers.

“There aren’t many staying races. This race has come up, and even if it’s on Poly, I was forced to run them now,” said Fitzsimmons.

“Trumpy is down in class, so you never know. He should have won two starts back.

“He had no luck in the concluding stages. He couldn’t get a clear run.”

After a rail-hugging run for Hugh Bowman at the rear, the Group staying race staple presented nicely, but was held up for a run inside the last 200m.

He also copped some buffeting and, by the time he saw daylight, he stormed in too late to catch the eventual winner So Hi Class.

However, the same Fitzsimmons-Bowman and Elvin Racing combination more than made up for it three races later with Golden Monkey taking the Singapore Derby.

Fitzsimmons’ fourth Sunday runner In All His Glory is more proven on Polytrack, but the All Too Hard seven-year-old has not greeted the judge in more than a year.

“In All His Glory goes well on Poly and has been working well. I hope he runs better this time,” said Fitzsimmons.

“I’m actually happy with all of them. Trumpy galloped last week, In All His Glory and Raising Sixty-One will gallop tomorrow (Tuesday).

“Elite Incredible ran at the last meeting (Aug 27) and will also gallop tomorrow. I haven’t found a rider yet for Elite Incredible and will make a decision soon.”

Bruno Queiroz – who rode a third of his haul of nine winners for Fitzsimmons – hops aboard In All His Glory while Simon Kok gets the leg-up on Trumpy.

While the opposition is not overly strong, the likes of Saint Tropez – who ran creditably in the Singapore Derby – Rambo and Real Efecto are not without a say.