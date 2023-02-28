Raising Quinn appeals off a lower level

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) MOJO MAN made a pleasing debut when finishing ahead of (6) JEWEL CAT. With expected improvement, the two-year-old colt should assert his superiority again.

(1) HARD WINTER and (10) SAVANTRIX are well-bred newcomers to keep an eye on, especially if the market speaks in their favour.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) JURY DUTY and (9) EVERLASTING are favourably treated by the conditions of the race. They should make their presence felt.

(2) TUSCAN GOLD took advantage of a reduced mark to finish ahead of the two rivals last time. The gelding should also have a say if confirming that improvement racing off the same rating and similar weight terms.

(7) AXL has run well in two comeback outings and reverts to 1,000m in his peak outing. With blinkers refitted, it should put him right in the firing line.

(1) SWIFT ACTION has held his own in stronger company in 2023. Off a lower mark, he could be rewarded for his consistency.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(3) RED KITE is likely to feature prominently once more as she chases an overdue maiden win.

She, however, concedes 2kg to the improving (5) HANG OUT THE STARS and 6kg to (9) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN, who has finished close-up over this course and distance in her last two starts with blinkers retained.

(4) TYPEFACE ought to play a role if building on the improvement she showed last time.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(10) STATE OF SHOCK bounced back to form at long odds over 1,400m last time. He should have a say if confirming that improvement. The extra 200m is probably the only concern.

(6) PROMETTERE and (1) INSIDE STORY have a lot more scope to improve and will be better suited by the step-up in trip.

(7) RAINBOW COLOURS has a bit to find on the form of his last meeting but should pose more of a threat from a better draw.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) RAISING QUINN makes most appeal, having run well at a higher level. She ought to play a leading role dropping into this grade and off a slightly lower mark.

(9) PHILOSOPHISE is closely matched with Raising Quinn on recent form. But the filly is worse off at the weights and drawn widest, so is unlikely to turn the tables.

(6) UMVOTI and (7) BLACK PATH gave better accounts when last seen. The pair should make their presence felt if they have made further progress.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(10) SILENT TRIGGER and (8) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS are effective over this distance and have been acquitting themselves competitively at a higher level recently. Despite their big weights and wide draws, there is little to suggest they would not perform well again in this grade.

(2) CHARLIE CROKER ran a blinder under a big weight from a wide draw on his handicap debut. The gelding should fight out the finish with a repeat of that effort.

(6) GIMME MORE TIME is held on that form but is weighted to get closer.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) KING REGENT ran well above his rating when fourth in a lucrative sales race behind Cape Guineas fourth-placegetter Royal Aussie. He must concede weight to all after a 15-point penalty. But, with further improvement expected, that may not be enough to prevent him from getting back to winning ways.

The versatile (3) KITCHAKAL and the consistent (8) DANCE VARIETY, who has finished close-up in both starts after being gelded, could emerge as his biggest dangers with light weights.

(2) NARINA TROGON and (5) ICONIC DESTINATION should not be ignored.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) TOUCH OF GRACE will have to eke out more improvement to complete a hat-trick of course-and-distance wins.

(1) RAFEEF’S CHOICE is weighted to turn the tables and is drawn favourably.

(2) ELLA’S DELIGHT is also likely to pose a threat. She needed her last run from an outside gate.

(7) COPPER VIEW and (8) LOUIS’ DIAMOND have big weights to shoulder but ought to find this drop in grade more to their liking.