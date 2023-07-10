Rambo draws first blood

Rambo (No. 1) coming from last to score with Marc Lerner astride in Race 10 on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

One key element behind Daniel Meagher’s resounding success with Singapore Horses of the Year Lim’s Lightning (2021) and Lim’s Kosciuszko (2022) is his patience.

The Australian trainer has carved his own niche and brand of horsemanship since he set up shop at Kranji in 2016.

But he always credited his father and mentor John Meagher as the person he drew inspiration from when it came to not rushing his horses.

That quality rose to the fore again on Saturday in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,400m), not quite the platform to showcase vintage training 101.

But there are not many who can lay claim to winning first-up with a horse who has not raced in 595 days.

Meagher did exactly that with Rambo, an Argentinian-bred who, unlike his blockbuster action movie titular role played by Sylvester Stallone, has not had as many hits.

In 11 starts in only two preps, the sparingly run gelding won only one race – at his last start in a Class 4 race over 1,600m on Nov 20, 2021.

But Rambo’s four seconds were clear signs he was no slouch, including three of them coming in quick succession close to his breakthrough.

Unfortunately, just when his connections thought it was onward and upward for the son of Heliostatic, the momentum hit a snag.

Chips are common, but can be a real pain in a horse’s career. In Rambo’s case, it also occurred in one of the worst places – the hock.

“He slipped over and fell two weeks after his last win and he was really lame. We did an X-ray and found chips in his left hock, it was pretty nasty,” said Meagher.

“He’s probably had it for a while. I think the fall brought that injury to a head.

“Credit to (Singapore Turf Club veterinary surgeon) Dr Dan Shaw as it’s difficult to cut through the ligaments. It also heals worse there as it’s a moving joint.”

Meagher was told it was treatable, but it would take longer than usual.

Some may have pulled the pin, but Meagher, who became a father for the third time on July 4, was not about to walk out on Rambo.

He might not have been in the same league as the Lim’s Stable’s two champions, but Meagher saw something in him.

“I always thought he was a better horse than Saturno Spring,” he said, in reference to his fourth-highest rated horse.

“I gave him plenty of time. Big shout-out to his track rider Nor Ari Yadi, who rides him every day and got on top of his antics.

“He used to be a difficult horse, but I guess it was because of that issue we couldn’t pick up.”

Tractability is a quality which cannot be emphasised enough in a racehorse, but what really put a wider grin on Meagher’s face was when he saw that the engine was still there after a spell of nearly 20 months.

“He trialled beautifully, especially at his last trial when he had blinkers on,” said Meagher.

“I knew the speed would be on today. I just told Marc (Lerner) to ride him where he would be happy and they dropped to last.

“It’s a very satisfying win. He’s going really good.

“He’s got a bright future here, but, unfortunately, the club is closing next year.”

Having been on the sidelines for so long, Rambo can show it has been well worth the wait in the next 15 months before Singapore horse racing is consigned to the history books.

He certainly took his sweet time at the rear as the two designated speedsters Red Maned (Jerlyn Seow) and Summer Wind (Matthew Kellady) went hand over fist up front.

The swoopers descended thick and fast inside the last 200m, but the deadliest blow came from Rambo ($68) on the outside.

He beat Fight On (Ronnie Stewart) by 3/4 lengths in 1min 22.25sec, with Pacific Gold (Wong Chin Chuen) third, another neck away.

“Credit to Daniel for bringing a horse back to win after 20 months. I was just the passenger,” said Lerner.

Meagher, in turn, praised his wife, ex-jockey Sabrina Kadir, for playing a big part in his success as a trainer – like letting him off the hook with diaper-changing duties.

“Sabrina is an amazing mother and wife. Vienna Grace was born on July 4, and is our third child, she’s a blessing from above,” said Meagher, who is also father to Caiden, 8, and Harper Rose, 5.

“Sabrina doesn’t let me do too many baby duties as she wants me to rest and concentrate on my work.”