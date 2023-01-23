Raratonga Rose still has sweet smell of success

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) CAMERATA sports blinkers for the first time. If they have no adverse effect on her, she should be hard to stop.

(3) RIO SUPREMO races in new surroundings and could challenge.

(2) TIME FOR CHARITY showed good improvement with blinkers and should be in the trifecta.

Watch the tote on the newcomers.



Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) IRON SKY was just ahead of (8) BROSNAN, with (3) DUNGEONS not far behind.

Brosnan was on debut and drifted in the betting. He can only improve and should have no problem beating them.

Stable companion (9) ELUSIVE JUSTICE is reported to be decent for his debut outing.

Also making his debut is (10) SAGAN, who is bred to fly. Watch the betting.



Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) SWING UPON A STAR needed his first run as a gelding and could resume winning ways.

(2) TSAR BOMBA found problems last time and would not go down without a fight.

(6) STROKE OF MERCY gets only 3kg from them but has that come-on look.

(5) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS could feature if she can settle early.



Race 4 (2,400m)

(4) RARATONGA ROSE is in top form and has a hat-trick chance.

She meets (6) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM on 2kg worse terms for a head beating. On paper, she still looks to have the slight edge.

(2) LITTLE PRINCE stayed on over the extra journey last time and could handle the marathon distance.

(3) BANHA BRIDGE is a trier but could be better over a little shorter.



Race 5 (1,600m)

(11) TIMEFORTHAT has been threatening for her fourth success. It could happen from a decent draw.

(3) SEQUOIA is going over a preferred distance and must come into the equation.

(4) TINDER DRY is unbeaten over this course and distance.

(1) ADMIRALTY ARCH is drawn wide but will be running on late.



Race 6 (1,450m)

(8) LETHA found problems last time. If the mare has no breathing problem, she could score.

Stablemate (3) BEE IN MY BONNET improved after a break to open her account and could go on.

(1) LADY OF POWER and (14) BIG CITY GIRL are drawn wide but will be running on late.

(2) ARDEN PARK, (4) QUANTUM, (6) MAMAQUERA, (9) SPLASH OF GREEN and (10) SCOTTADITO are capable of pulling it off.



Race 7 (1,450m)

(12) SOUTHERN BLAZE is threatening for a third victory and could have his consistency rewarded.

(10) IN CAHOOTS carries 0.5kg overweight but, on his last-start facile victory, the gelding could double-up over this trip.

(9) INDUS KNIGHT should be cherry ripe. The value choice.

(7) KOTINOS, (2) FATEFUL DAY and (11) TANGANGA need to overcome wide draws but cannot be ignored.

(4) MAGICAL FLIGHT could finish off strongly if covered early.