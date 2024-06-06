Ravalli revs up to break minute mark

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Ravalli, with jockey Ryan Curatolo in the saddle, sweeping past long-time leader Smart Gambit to win his trial by one length in a sizzling 59.92sec on June 6.

His debut race on May 18 was eye-catching. So were his trials on April 25 and May 9.

Sure, he finished second in both those hit-outs but they were indicative of a horse going places.

So it was that race-goers – who seem to know a good thing when they see, hear or read about it – jumped from trees to back Ravalli down to first favourite in that Novice event over 1,200m.

Well, they did not get the rewards they had hoped for when Ravalli got beaten by the talented Hole In One.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons and his stable staff would also have been disappointed when Ravalli missed out on May 18.

But, like all good trainers, he did not sit back and moan. Fitzsimmons dug in and added the polish to Ravalli’s already shiny coat.

That included a trip to the trials and so, there he was, lining up against some good ones in the final hit-out on the morning of June 6.

As expected, it did not take long for the three-year-old to flex his muscles.

Ridden by Ryan Curatolo, who partnered him in those early trials before handing over the reins to Mark Zahra on May 18, Ravalli looked a picture when limbering up behind the gates at the 1,000m.

However, when the starter sent them off, he was caught out for early speed and the job of leading the pack went to Smart Gambit, who streaked away to a nine-length break at the 600m.

Ravalli sat in third spot, on a tight hold. With a furlong to travel, Smart Gambit was making appointments in his mind which his legs could not keep and it was just a matter of time before he waved the white flag.

That came at the 100m mark and Ravalli pounced. Sensing a win was in the offing, he took off, collared the early leader and scored by a healthy length.

But that was not all. The Australian-bred gelding covered the trip in a splendid 59.92sec.

Yes, this son of Ilovethiscity has a bright future. Hopefully, he will be able to fulfil that potential before Kranji shuts down on Oct 5.

Another to come out of the trials looking like a million bucks was Last Supper.

Prepared for the races by James Peters, this son of Grunt did not win that hit-out on June 6. He finished second, but winning was probably not the intention.

After all, he lolled around in last place for most of the trip before growing wings over the final furlong.

Although given rein by Daniel Moor and urged to go, Last Supper had allowed the runaway leader, Sacred Buddy, too big a margin which he discovered was difficult to reel in.

Still, he did make up at least a dozen lengths from the home turn to the winning post. Alas, he still needed to find a ½ length if he were to pinch the trial.

That said, Peters would have been pleased with the effort.

Right now, Last Supper must surely count as one of the stars in Peters’ yard.

He may not have won a race since Nov 25 but do not be too hasty in writing him off.

He has already won two races from five starts and Peters has raced him only thrice this season.

That last outing was in the Three-Year-Old Classic on April 27 and it was not something which Peters would have written home about.

Last Supper was never in the picture and he beat just one home in that Group 2 sprint over 1,400m.

However, he is a talented sort who turns four only on Aug 1. Until then, there could be a win – maybe even two – in that big frame of his.

Keep an eye also on Written Towin. A one-time winner from seven starts, he was having his fourth trial for the season and, if anything, we saw his versatility.

Unlike that win on Oct 28, when he led his rivals on a merry chase, Written Towin won his trial with a solid come-from-behind performance.

Another one trained by Fitzsimmons and ridden by Curatolo, the three-year-old was last on settling and there he stayed until 200m from home.

Picking up speed and seemingly enjoying the outing, he swept to the front and went on to win by 1½ lengths.

Written Towin has not done anything in his only outing this season, but he is running into form and could be worth a flutter when he next trots out to face the starter.

brian@sph.com.sg