A raw Diamond

Trainer Danny Shum is likely to plot a modest autumn path with Tourbillon Diamond. His Australian import upstaged several Longines Hong Kong International Races aspirants with a dogged victory in Sunday's Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse Handicap over 1,800m at Sha Tin.

Delighted to have claimed a second Hong Kong win with the gelding, who ran third in last year's Group 1 Australian Derby over 2,400m as Eric The Eel, Shum indicated Tourbillon Diamond was best suited at Group 2 level.

"I think he is OK in Group 2 under handicap conditions, but set weights is very difficult. We will see how we go," said Shum, after jockey Alexis Badel drove the five-year-old to a short-head win over Ka Ying Star and Reliable Team.

"Of course, I'm very happy, he's a very consistent horse. This time he (Badel) dropped him in a little bit and got cover and he ran better."

The Frenchman, who had earlier scored on Super Kin and Trillion Win, opted to trail Reliable Team and Ka Ying Star.

"I had a very good race. It was smooth, and I gave the horse the chance to breathe and recover from the early part of the race, and then he gave me a great turn of foot and he was very good to the line," said Badel.

"He's finally got back to his best form - 113lb (51.3kg) in the handicap is a big advantage and I'm lucky I'm light and can pick up rides like this."