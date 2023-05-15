Ready To Charge again in Race 7

Race 1 (1,200m)

Half the field of 10 are first-timers. Watch the money market.

Of those who have raced, (5) REAL RELIEF rates as the one to beat. He was backed on debut but found one better.

(3) HAWKBILL was close-up in both starts and should make his presence felt.

(4) PIED KINGFISHER was not disgraced on debut but was rested thereafter. He should know more about it.

(9) SUPER AWESOME and (2) EMPORIUM are looking to improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(16) WUGUG finished close in both starts and she should be thereabouts again.

(4) DOLCEZZA finished a length behind her on her debut. Drawn better, she could turn it around.

(3) DAKOTA CAT (blinkers back on) was runner-up in her last two starts and could get into the action.

"Watch the six newcomers, especially (13) SILVER HUNT.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(2) BATTLE OF KURSK went furthest, finishing fifth in his last start over 1,600m. He can only improve.

(6) WE ARE THE LOGANS was run out of it last time and should be involved with improvement.

(7) WILLIAM IRON ARM drifted in the betting when not disgraced on debut. He should come on over this distance.

(3) BRENHEISEN and (1) AMPERSAND are bred for this distance. Respect.

Watch newcomer (4) DHONI.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(10) WOODLAND GLADE found support on debut but had to settle for second. She can go one better with the run under the belt.

(4) KEY ELEMENT found problems last time but still finished second. She should relish the extra 100m.

(6) MY SOUL MATE is another crying out for extra ground when fifth on debut over 1,450m. Respect.

(5) LEONESSA must have a money chance if she settles early.

Race 5 (2,400m)

On the outcome of the Gold Bowl, three-year-olds proved their ability against older stayers.

(1) GOOD COUNCIL has the form but has to give 10kg to proven and in-form six-year-old stayer (3) AFRAAD.

He is conceding 12kg to Spook Express runner-up and five-year-old mare (5) KIND JUDY. It could be a big ask.

(4) OPERA GLASS and (6) CAPTAIN CHORUS could get into the quartet.

Race 6 (1,000m)

Stable companions (2) TROPPO VELOCE and (1) WAR EMPRESS come off maiden wins and could score again.

(3) PENDRAGON is holding form. A big run is expected.

(9) WHAT A TIGER and (13) MERCER GIRL are looking for the minor money.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(6) READY TO CHARGE found support and won on debut by nearly three lengths with 60kg. She has scope for improvement and is expected to follow up with 3kg less.

(5) SIBERIAN STEEL found problems last time but holds (9) VAVA VEGAS on earlier form. He deserves another chance.

(1) GOLIATH HERON is holding form and finished ahead of (2) HOUSTON on recent form.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) DUKE OF SUSSEX runs well at this track and could contest the finish. He is an eight-time winner from 21 starts.

(14) KINKY BOOTS shoulders 10kg less and could challenge.

(15) CALIBRE CREST is maturing now, but has not got the best of the draws. Still he could go in again.

(4) WILLOW EXPRESS and (16) ZUZAN could pull it off.