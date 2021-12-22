Recently gelded, Sugar Mountain looks ready

Here's a form analysis of Wednesday's South Africa (Kenilworth).

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) SPYWING was backed on debut when staying on to finish second over a slightly shorter trip. She should improve with that experience.

(2) JAYRANI also attracted betting support on debut and raced prominently before tiring late to finish fourth. He, too, should show improvement.

(4) LEADING PARTY and (5) LUCY THE PINK are likely improvers with experience.

(1) DOWN SOUTH and (6) PHILOSOPHISE are nicely bred newcomers who could make their presence felt.

RACE 2 (2,500M)

(1) WARRIOR BLING is a course-and-distance winner who wore blinkers. He was given every chance when finishing behind three reopposing rivals last time. It is little surprise that the headgear is done away with. He is better off at the weights, so could turn the tables on them.

(3) FLY OVER edged out (2) FYNBOS in that contest and there should not be much between the pair again on similar terms.

(5) COUP DE MAIN should get closer, too, in his peak on better weight terms. He could be the value in the race.

(4) SUPER DUKE, a last-start winner on Nov 20, could also get into the picture.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) SUGAR MOUNTAIN caught the eye on his return from a rest after being gelded. He stayed on well to finish third over a shorter trip. He would have tightened up and will be more at home over the extra distance. He rates as the one to beat.

(7) THE TINKERMAN was on debut when finishing behind that rival. That was before a layoff, during which he was gelded. He is likely to have improved.

(3) HELL OF A DUKE is another who could have more to offer stepping up in trip with blinkers.

(2) STATE OF SHOCK should also be better suited to the extra distance.

(5) AULD MUG and (6) POMODORO’S JET could earn minor money.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) LITTLE MISS PINK and (8) ELEODORO have been brought along steadily. However, both are trying this trip for the first time. They are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting. But it was Eleodoro who caught the eye when doing her best work at the finish last time.

(9) THRILLA was heavily backed last time, after a pleasing debut, but disappointed. She does, however, remain open to improvement, so cannot be dismissed.

(4) SHIELD OF LIGHT, (5) FOR ALL WE KNOW and (7) BLACK PATH can feature for the minor prize money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) ROSALIE RUNS is distance suited and has proven at this level. But the mare is unlikely to peak after a rest, so be careful.

(2) SONG was second in a similar contest over track and trip last time, so should go well despite a wide draw.

(3) OH SO SQUISHY was not disgraced in two races against the boys over shorter distances. She could enjoy the extra ground. If so, she should be competitive against her own gender.

(4) FLEETING is progressive and could be hard to beat if effective in stepping up in trip.

(7) SWEET REPEAT and (10) COSTA SMERALDA are related to recent July winners, so should enjoy this test of stamina.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(2) ALINGALONGA enjoyed the switch to the longer run-in last time, when he wore down the long-time leader over 1,600m. The extra 100m will not bother him. Another bold bid can be expected despite taking a two-point penalty.

(3) CAPTAIN’S KNOT is relatively unexposed and could improve trying the extra distance. He is worth each-way.

(1) GALLIC TRIBE can blow hot and cold, but has found consistency this term, He should acquit himself competitively once more.

(5) GLOBAL ALLY was outrun late under a big weight last time. But the colt should enjoy the extra distance, so could go one better.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) SILVER SABRE dumped her rider at the start last time. But she can be forgiven for those antics. She has trained on and is worth following. She is distance suited, consistent at this level and probably better than rated.

(2) BALLROOM BLISS finished half a length ahead of (1) MALEDIMO in that race and there should not be much between the pair again, with the latter 1/2kg better off on revised terms.

(6) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT is a talented three-year-old seeking a hat-trick. Both the filly’s wins were over this trip, so watch out for a good showing.

(4) ZAMBAQ could fare better on his handicap debut, having made the early running when ninth in a sales race in his last start. Before that, he won back-to-back.