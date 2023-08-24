Recite the Magic Verse in Race 4

Race 1 (1,250m)

(10) TAMBOURINE MAN, with the benefit of a rest and a gelding operation, improved to finish third over a similar trip last time. He is likely to play a leading role if making further progress.

(11) RUN FOR ME, second with cheekpieces fitted last time, is drawn widest but is capable of posing a threat with improvement.

(4) FOUR JACKS and (9) PETECA return from their layoffs as geldings and should have more to offer.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(1) TEQUILA SKY and (5) A THOUSAND KISSES made encouraging introductions. With improvement expected, they are likely to fight out the finish.

(6) LADY RENEE has the form and experience to earn a cheque.

(7) ELLORIX ought to perform better than her disappointing last start. She showed promise on debut.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(10) CHARLENE has improved with every outing and finished second at this track last time after leading for much of the 1,400m event. She is capable of going one better over this shorter trip.

(2) LOOK FORWARD is drawn well and gets 1.5kg from Charlene. A lively threat.

(1) YOU WIN AGAIN and (3) SCHOOL POLICY will have more to offer and should make their presence felt.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) MAGIC VERSE was fancied on debut and ran accordingly by finishing second over a shorter trip. With the benefit of that experience, he could prove hard to beat.

(11) FINAL EDITION has shown enough to pose a threat but is drawn widest on his return from a break.

(10) KING VISERYS, (8) WILLIAM THE RED and (5) GIMME THE BEST have decent each-way claims, too.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) HAWK CIRCLE is overdue for a maiden success, though vulnerable to the less-exposed likely improver (4) TRIPPI’S SILK over the extra 200m.

In a race lacking depth, (5) SACAMBAYA and (8) DEVIL A SAINT look best of the rest.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(5) RUN RUDOLPH RUN and (8) MOTHERSHIP set the standard on all exposed form, so are likely to dominate.

The well-related (1) TOUCHDOWN is open to any amount of improvement after being gelded and with blinkers fitted.

(3) SEVEN DOGS, (6) IMHOTEP and (9) WEATHER KING all fit a similar profile.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) SELUKWE and (2) IMPETUOUS fluffed their lines out the maidens last time but are capable of a lot better.

Justin Snaith has a strong hand with (3) FUTURE TURN, (8) MUCHO DINERO and (10) ROYAL WATCH, all of whom are capable of fighting for victory on their recent form and favourable conditions of the race.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) CITYSCAPE and (8) PRICELESS are unexposed but are open to improvement after returning from lengthy layoffs.

(3) COUNTRY TIME has done all her winning over this distance. Respect.

(9) DIFFERENT FACE runs well over this track and trip, too, so must also be considered.

Race 9 (1,250m)

Good race featuring four last-start winners.

(14) WINTER PEARL made a winning comeback with cheekpieces for the first time, but faces a tough task from gate No. 14.

(1) BENJAMIN edged out (13) FORT RED and stablemate (3) NIGHT TIGER over 1,200m last time and, while worse off at the weights against those rivals, should remain competitive from the innermost barrier.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(1) THE AGENTS MUSE ran an improved race over this track and trip last time from pole position. Likely to remain competitive, having drawn to do no work again.

(3) HEAR MY VOICE goes over this trip for the first time but is in good form.

(5) LITTLE MISS PINK and (14) DE JANEIRO will need to confirm the improvement of their recent outings to have a say.