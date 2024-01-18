Red Dot keeps getting bigger

Last-start winner Red Dot (Clyde Leck) making it an one-act affair in the second of six trials on Jan 18.

Such was the quality in the line-up that you could make a case for every runner in that trial on Jan 18.

It was a pity that Greatham Boy did not take his place among the starters.

That, after being taken out of his last assignment on Jan 14 when he looked like being sent off with plenty of support.

Sure, it diminished the excitement. But, as it turned out, there was Red Dot – with a rating of 72 – who stepped up to the plate and delivered.

It was a one-horse affair with only one question being asked. Just how wide a margin would Red Dot put between himself and the chasing pack?

That was after he opened a six-length lead at the first turn – a lead which increased to 10 lengths at the 600m mark.

In the saddle, apprentice Clyde Leck was getting a sedan chair ride, as Red Dot did all the work.

Dream Alliance, with a rating of 89 and making his first appearance after that brilliant effort when second to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the 2023 Singapore Gold Cup on Nov 11, tried to lift the excitement level. But he could never eat into the lead.

So it was, the David Kok-trained Red Dot was allowed to have it his way. Although he did come back to them over the final furlong, he still managed to get home by a healthy six lengths.

He won in a respectable 1min 00.57sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

The hard-ridden 66-point rater Lim’s Craft – the mount of Sazali Ramli – held on to that second spot, which consigned Dream Alliance to third.

A last-start winner on Dec 30, Red Dot has won two races from just four starts.

With natural progression, he could have a terrific 2024 season.

As for Dream Alliance, he also will be a force to be reckoned with in the big races coming up in this final year for Singapore racing.

A couple of others looking to leave their mark in the new season and having their trials on Jan 18 were Silo and Tiger Roar.

Unfortunately for Kranji, Silo will be continuing his racing in Hong Kong. It will be our loss and the former British colony’s gain.

A youngster – he is just three years old – Silo took out the fifth trial of the morning. And he did it with plenty of authority.

Ridden by Vlad Duric, who won on him on Dec 30, Silo made his rivals eat his dust when leading all the way over the 1,000m.

The very talented Last Supper made some inroads at the 600m mark.

But he was never asked to extend by jockey Manoel Nunes and eventually finished at the rear.

It was left to King Gee (Chong Shin Wah) and Colonel Son (trainer Richard Lim) to push and prod Silo. That they did, but they were never going to put a dent into Silo’s lead.

He eventually took the trial by 2 3/4 lengths in 1:01.12.

Owned by the Toasts Trust & Silo Stable and trained by Stephen Crutchley, Silo has had a terrific 2023.

Indeed, he has never been further than third in all his seven start, which produced three victories, three seconds and a third.

Hopefully, his owners will give him a few more runs at Kranji before uprooting.

It will be good to see him in action – especially now that he is in that rich vein of form.

As for Tiger Roar, he took out the first trial of the morning, beating Smart Era (Amirul Ismadi) by half a length in 1:01.34.

But it was easier than the margin suggested.

Always well up with the pace – he was third at the 600m mark – Marc Lerner prodded him into action at the top of the straight and Tiger Roar was more than game.

He opened up in style. With a furlong to travel, he was going better than the rest and it was on a tight hold that he cruised to the line.

Prepared by Daniel Meagher, Tiger Roar has been a good one to have in the yard.

He has won seven races for the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable and the general feeling is one of optimism. Yes, we have not yet seen Tiger Roar bare his fangs.

A six-year-old formerly trained by Michael Clements, Tiger Roar has not raced since that last win on Aug 28, 2022.

That was against a competitive field of Class 2 talents. Under a strong ride by Simon Kok, he easily beat Prosperous Return over the 1,400m.

Since then, Meagher has put his charge through four trials and that last one on Jan 18 was an eye-opener. Tiger Roar is in red-hot form and must be one to note when he next goes to the races.

