Red Dot looks fresh to rake in the cash

Red Dot (Marc Lerner) squeezing in between the riderless Big Tiger and Teardrops (obscured) to win a Class 4 1,200m race on June 17, 2023. A nice trial and a good hit-out point to his chances in the Class 3 1,100m event on June 1.

Sure, he is a smart one. Indeed, his exploits read like a good book.

Two wins and a second from just five starts.

Yes, Red Dot has garnered a pretty decent fan club in the short time that he has been at Kranji and they will be eager to back him to the hilt when he goes to the races on June 1.

But it is not going to be a stroll in the park as he will be taking on a nippy bunch of sprinters in that Class 3 race over 1,100m.

To add to the conundrum, the $70,000 event coming up will be his second trot-out to face the starter in 2024.

He has not raced since Jan 27, when he ran sixth to Silo in a Class 3 event on turf after leading for most of the way.

That was over the longer – and less desirable – 1,400m trip, which was hardly his distance.

Since then, he has had one trial. That was on May 21 when, with Ruan Maia in the saddle, he took third in that hit-out won by Renzo.

Well, Red Dot was out on the training track bright and early on May 28 and he turned in a solid gallop, running the 600m in 38.9sec.

It was a good hit-out and it makes one wonder what his trainer David Kok has planned for the six-year-old Dandy Man gelding, who has yet to realise his full potential.

He has picked out a good race to get the Irish-bred going again. And if you disregard the fact that he has not raced for four months and, instead, go on the strength of his two victories (1,200m and 1,000m on Polytrack), Red Dot could have plenty of admirers.

On the undercard, the Class 4 race over the mile has attracted just seven runners but there are some lively ones who could make it an interesting contest.

One of those hoping to muscle in on the party is In All His Glory.

He attracted attention on the training track with a breezy workout in 40.3.

The seven-year-old All Too Hard gelding has been winless since Nov 4, when he won a Class 4 event over the mile in a fighting finish.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ charge had a good trial on May 23 when, partnered by Manoel Nunes, he beat Illustrious by a nose.

While you could say he has finished down the course in his recent outings, his owners – the Bulldogs Racing Stable – would not have anything negative to say.

After all, their runner has banked in close to $300,000 since he began his racing on Jan 12, 2020 – and there is still that spring in his step.

So, give him plenty of thought when you are mapping out your strategy for the Class 4 race over the mile.

Yes, he has not done much in four starts since that last win but his work on the training track does suggest that he could soon be back to winning ways.

Watch out also for Bransom. He let down his supporters at his last start on May 4, when he finished last in a 1,000m race which looked like it belonged to him.

But the Brazen Beau four-year-old could be on the road to making amends.

Formerly with Stephen Gray and now under the care of James Peters, Bransom was one of the stars at morning trackwork when, with Bruno Queiroz doing the steering, he ran the 600m in 43.1.

It was not the fastest of gallops but that was probably not the intention. For his part, the Australian-bred gelding did seem to be travelling well within himself.

Indeed, it looked like he had brushed aside that last-start, red-faced showing and was ready to get on with the job.

And the “job” on June 1 does not look all too daunting.

Sure, he carries topweight of 59kg but it is a Class 4 1,000m sprint and it is where he likes to be.

Bransom’s last win was in this grade. He was then sent up to race with the big boys, where he finished third in a Class 2 contest.

It was followed by three unplaced outings against stronger company and, when sent back to Class 4, he then finished a close second to Pacific Charm. That was on April 6 and it justified him being installed favourite on May 4. Unfortunately, things did not go his way.

However, all that is water under the bridge. That winning trial on May 23, coupled with the workout on May 28, will give his connections plenty of hope going into the action on June 1.

