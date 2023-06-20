Red Dot puts Lucky back on the map

Red Dot (Marc Lerner) squeezing in between the riderless Big Tiger and Teardrops (Daniel Moor, obscured) to score a thrilling win in Saturday's Race 10, the Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m on the Polytrack. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Desmond Koh was overcome with mixed feelings at the conclusion of the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,200m) on Saturday.

Debutant Red Dot’s last-gasp win between a loose horse and another runner did not have just the Singaporean handler on the edge of his seat, but also practically all the 3,000-odd racegoers at Kranji.

Marc Lerner’s incredible pluck in taking the shrinking gap between the riderless Big Tiger (Benny Woodworth was dumped at the start) and Teardrops (Daniel Moor) was not for the faint-hearted.

Had the untethered Big Tiger veered further in, Red Dot would have been squashed in between – or worse – if not restrained in time.

There was a bit of a brush between Red Dot and Big Tiger in the shadows of the post, but nothing that impeded the rightful running of either Red Dot or Teardrops.

In the slight kerfuffle, Red Dot got his neck down where it mattered to pip Teardrops by a short head.

Koh was a relieved man when No. 4 was semaphored as the winner, but at the same time, he had a wistful smile at the winner’s enclosure.

Next to him was Richard See, long-time racing manager of one of Singapore racing’s giants, the Lucky Stable.

Once an awesome force at Bukit Timah and Kranji, the popular purple-and-red star silks have been a rare sighting in Singapore, the home soil of its owner Robert Ng, son of the late Far East Organisation founder and philanthropist Ng Teng Fong.

From the golden era of Three Crowns, Peak Of Perfection (both X and XI) and Trillion Win with Malcolm Thwaites, the stable’s presence has tapered off, both in quantity and quality. But it remains strong in Europe, Australia, Hong Kong and South Africa.

The Mark Walker-trained My Lucky Strike in the mid-2010s was arguably the stable’s last handy sort at Kranji, even if he did not have a local feature race win to his name. The Michael Clements pair of Tangible and Real Success had been their last horses still standing of late.

Until Red Dot emerged out of nowhere as a Lucky Stable-owned horse on Saturday – and duly won.

The Irish-bred five-year-old by Dandy Man is part of a low-key renaissance for the outfit at Kranji. He is one of four new buys that include Easy Breezy (Daniel Meagher), Great Power (Clements) and Super Bowl (Stephen Crutchley).

Red Dot was the last one to be launched – and might well be the final on these shores.

“It’s great that Lucky Stable sent me a horse, and it’s a great start for sure. I think this is the first horse they’ve ever sent me,” said Koh.

“Unfortunately, it may be the last. It’ll be just one single dot from the Lucky Stable.

“But if dots were wins, let’s hope there will be a few more dots from this horse in the next 16 months.”

The recent Government announcement that Kranji will see its last horses go around on Oct 5, 2024 has effectively put a stop to any new horse import.

Of the four new recruits, Red Dot is the first to strike it lucky. Great Warrior and Easy Breezy have also shown some ability.

Koh said he had to turn the screws on when the two-time UK winner (1,400m and 1,600m) was nearing his race-fitness level.

“I hit a few trials into him to get the fitness into him. We had to tighten his belt a bit,” he said.

“I’ve kept him fresh. I didn’t want him to go over more ground as he would pull too hard – the 1,200m first-up was just nice.”

Koh also praised Lerner for his nerves of steel in the last 300m.

“It was a very gutsy ride. Marc went where someone else might have thought twice,” he said.

“We’ve used Marc before, we’ve had a lot of placings. But this is our first win together.”

A Kranji mainstay since landing from Germany in 2018, the French jockey was glad to add a new winning partner to his scrapbook.

“Desmond called me two weeks ago and told me he had a nice horse for me,” said Lerner.

“I rode him in work and in a trial, he gave me a good feel. Thanks to Desmond for the opportunity.”

The soft-spoken rider played down the hoo-ha over his temerity at the business end.

“At the top of the straight, I was three wide and had three to four lengths to make up,” he said.

“Where else could I go? I had to take that path in front of me.

“He’s a nice horse who had the fitness and freshness today, but still came back nicely under me.

“He will be better suited by 1,400m to 1,600m.”