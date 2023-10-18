Red Dragon swooping in for three straight wins

Trainer Mahadi Taib (far right) will be hoping to lead Red Dragon to a third successive win on Saturday. Jockey Wong Chin Chuen is giving way to A'Isisuhairi Kasim, though.

As recently as September, trainer Mahadi Taib still tagged Red Dragon as one of those horses “yo-yoing” between the two lower divisions. Too good for Class 5, but not good enough for Class 4.

In three starts in Class 5 company for Mahadi, the son of Redwood won twice. A subsequent upgrade to the next level saw him struggle.

Likewise, his only win for his previous handler, Kuah Cheng Tee, came in a Restricted Maiden race at his fourth Kranji start. But he then treaded water at his next nine runs in open company.

After taking over his training in August 2022, Mahadi did not take long to work out the five-year-old’s limitations.

But a search through his past runs, coupled with the gelding’s natural progression, has suddenly produced a form turnaround.

When a shadow roll was whipped out, Red Dragon promptly knocked in back-to-back wins in Class 4 company. He was finally out of the rut.

Mahadi said that the headgear was not the only game changer, though.

Red Dragon had also gained in strength, both physically and mentally.

“I saw he ran his best races when he had the shadow roll on,” said the Singaporean handler.

“I tried that and it seems to make him concentrate better. He’s also older and more mature now.

“He’s a straightforward horse to train. He has no issues.

“But he still surprised me with the way he won so easily at his last start.”

In that Class 4 event over the Polytrack mile, he was entitled to weaken out of it after sitting outside leader Rocky throughout.

But he kept finding to score, going away by two lengths.

The six-point penalty incurred still made him eligible for a Class 4 contest, which is Saturday’s $50,000 race over 1,600m on turf.

Staying in a grade where a horse is competitive is always a plus, but the flip side is losing the luxury of a light load.

“I’m not worried by the switch back to turf as he’s won twice on it before,” said Mahadi.

“My two main concerns are actually the weight and the barrier (11).

“This will be the first time he’ll carry 55.5kg in Class 4.

“He normally carries around 51-53kg, and he’s not a very big horse.

“As he’s a horse who settles behind the speed, it’ll also be a bit tricky to go forward from that gate.

“I haven’t seen the handicaps yet but I hope there’ll be enough speed for him to find a spot in behind the speed.”

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen was aboard at Red Dragon’s last two wins, but will sit out the ride this time.

The Malaysian opted out of any rides this weekend despite being granted a stay of sentence pending his appeal against a four-month suspension for not riding War Frontier to the satisfaction of the stewards on Sept 30.

With no other choice but to look elsewhere, Mahadi did not take long to find a safe pair of hands that Red Dragon is familiar with, A’Isisuhairi Kasim.

“CC Wong is in Malaysia and already told me he was not riding in Singapore this week,” said Mahadi.

“Harry knows the horse as he’s ridden him four times for one second when he was trained by CT Kuah.”

The hunt for a rider for his Group 3 contender Surpass Natural has been less easy, though.

After coming off a seven-month spell to run third to Sacred Gift first-up in a Class 2 race (1,200m) on Oct 7, the Elvstroem eight-year-old will line up in the Merlion Trophy (1,200m) on Oct 28.

“I asked Harry again, but he was already booked on Gold Ten Sixty-One,” said Mahadi.

“Ryan Curatolo told me he would not be able to start his licence until November.

“I tried Jake Bayliss but he said he was riding in a big race in Australia that day.

“Surpass Natural ran very well first-up (third). I need a strong rider, I hope I can find one soon.”

