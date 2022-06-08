Red Impact will start you off on the right note

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) RED IMPACT defied a market drift when making a promising course-and-distance introduction. He should improve with that experience and is the runner to beat.

(2) CHARLIE CROKER has the form and experience to make his presence felt.

(5) ICONIC DESTINATION appeals on paper and will probably need further in time but could pose a threat if not too green.

(4) GREEN IN SPRING is another first-timer to take note of.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) ROYAL AUSSIE has been second in both starts over 1,200m, so would not be winning out of turn but is drawn wide and will need things to go his way.

(7) PAS DE NOM has improved and was second behind a promising sort last time but could have more to offer stepping up in trip.

(2) CONTIGUOUS is sure to come on from his course-and-distance debut, so is likely to play a role.

(11) TEATRO finished on the heels of that rival last time and could have a say if making further progress.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) TIPSY TARRAGON should improve after a pleasing debut over a shorter trip. Looks like the one to beat.

(7) LOVE IS A ROSE should have every chance of fighting out the finish if confirming the promise of her eye-catching third on debut.

(9) TEARDROP and (5) GODDEX APHAEA are closely matched on debut form. The former has not been seen since whereas the latter improved over this trip next time out. Both can be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(9) FLYING FIRST was fourth on debut over track and trip but was well held by (10) FUN ZONE, who confirmed the improvement of her previous start (also over this course and distance). Flying First should improve to get closer but is drawn on the other side of the course.

(1) LA VIDA (outside) and (5) METAR (inside) have the form and experience to play a role.

(6) TOUCH OF GRACE, (7) DAISY DUKE and (8) ELSAS PALACE could all improve to have a say.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) ON THE ROAD AGAIN has improved after being gelded and has dropped in the ratings, so could capitalise in his peak outing.

(8) RAGNAR LOTHBROK (0.5kg better off) is closely matched with that rival and is also open to improvement in his second start after gelding, so likely to be competitive.

(2) POWER GRID and filly (3) MISS GREENLIGHT are well in under the conditions, though preference is for the latter in her peak outing with scope for improvement.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) MILLAHUE has rediscovered his form after gelding and has eased in the ratings. He was a fast-finishing third and ahead of several re-opposing rivals last time. On that form, he should confirm his superiority over his rivals.

(4) LINE OF DUTY and (2) SERVICE ACE look the dangers. Service Ace remains capable but hard to predict.

(1) NIGHT RULER has shown signs of a return to form, given respite from the handicapper. He is 2.5kg better off with the selection for two lengths, so likely to be involved.

(3) GENTLEMAN JOE is likely to improve after a rest and gelding, so must be respected.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(1) LA FOLIE DOUCE is consistent at this level and will appreciate the ease in grade and drop in trip, so is expected to feature prominently.

(3) BRIANNA is a last-start winner. She faces a tougher task under a big weight, but should make her presence felt with a repeat of her recent course-and-distance success.

(4) NIPPY WINTER is effective from 1,000m to 1,200m, so she will not be inconvenienced by this trip and should on paper acquit herself honestly.

(5) SONIC BURST and (6) LOUIS’ DIAMOND continue to hold their form and have a good record at this level, so must be respected.

(8) PACIFIC GREEN could be anything.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(10) ITSRAININGWILLIAM has shown promise and is open to improvement after a break during which he was gelded, so should be competitive. However, this is not a shallow race to end the day and a couple of older rivals may have his measure, despite giving him weight.

(5) WAR BANNER has improved nicely since relocating from the Highveld. He looks primed to make a winning bid in his peak outing, after finishing second in a race that has produced winners.

(8) WINTER’S JOIE was a length off that rival on debut and should improve to have a say.

(9) I DID IT MY WAY and (11) LEADERSHIP both deserve some consideration.