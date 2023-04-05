Red Majesty to rule in Class 3

Race 1 (2,200m)



6 Cable Speed is in the right vein of form following a breakthrough win. The step-up in trip should be of no concern, especially if he can save ground from Gate 2 under Karis Teetan.

1 Ai One has been thereabouts for a while. He is expected to find the front and play catch me if you can. The right run gives him an excellent winning chance.

8 Fortune Triple is racing off a dangerous mark and Silvestre de Sousa might be what he needs to get over the line first.

4 Jubilation is honest and has shown staying potential. Do not disregard.



Race 2 (1,000m)



5 Raging Blaze can score again. He has been rattling off some slick closing sectionals, enough to suggest that an improbable rise to Class 4 is on the cards, especially after struggling early in his career.

6 Strive For Glory just needs to offset the wide gate. He has been racing well this season.

8 Tronic Mighty pairs favourably with Zac Purton. The Aussie rider scored a double in tandem with Jamie Richards on Sunday and the pair are hoping for more success.

11 U W Brother slots in light. He does not win out of turn but does have claims from Gate 2.



Race 3 (1,650m)



12 Packing Monkeyking has shown ability. He draws ideally for Matthew Poon, who should give him every chance to conserve energy before pouncing late. His latest run from the rear was sound.

1 Ready Player One looks ready to win. Purton hops up and he gets every opportunity in Class 4.

8 V Chevaliers draws ideally and is in the right vein of form for trainer Manfred Man.

3 Gang Of Brothers is chasing back-to-back wins. The in-form Alexis Badel sticks aboard following his last-start hurrah.



Race 4 (1,650m)



3 Big Two rarely runs a bad race and is more than capable of winning again in this grade. The inside draw should afford him the run of the race.

9 Perfect Rock closed off well last start. He looks set to improve again and it would not surprise to see him test these.

7 Right Honourable has found his mark. It is just a matter of time before a suitably run race sees him return to winning ways. Keep safe.

1 Young Victory is after back-to-back wins. He is holding his condition.



Race 5 (1,650m)



3 All Beauty was an impressive winner three starts ago. Drawn ideally, it would not surprise to see him bounce back to that form. The one to beat with Vincent Ho engaged.

10 Packing Succeeder has the benefit of no weight on his back. This is a big advantage, especially for a horse who won well two runs ago.

5 Zone D is consistent and you always know what you are going to get from him. Purton’s services are a plus.

6 Delightful Laos is better than his record suggests. He will be finishing fast.



Race 6 (1,200m)



1 Kokushi Musou is in the right form to suggest a win is close, especially as he has proven himself by shouldering hefty weights across this season at the top of Class 4. He can use the inside gate to score.

10 Loriz is a winner already this term and he should get a sweet run from Gate 1.

11 Our Class Act has a bit of ability. Perhaps the stable change can spark him up. A lot to like with the booking of Teetan and barrier 5.

5 Happy United turned his form around last start. He can take another step forward.



Race 7 (1,650m)



1 Red Majesty knows what he is doing and the return to this grade after a run in Class 2 is more than suitable. He gets an ideal draw for Teetan, who knows the horse well. He can win.

2 Rocket Spade is so close to a first win in town. His racing pattern tends not to favour him, but he should be running on fiercely against this group. Big danger.

5 Helene Feeling hit the ground running with a solid third on debut last time. Expect improvement and the retention of Purton bodes well for this contest.

7 HK Dragon is next best.



Race 8 (1,200m)



10 All Is Good is racing off a menacing mark. He is lowly weighted, which suits, and his recent form suggests that a win is near. The one to beat.

2 Son Pak Fu has turned it around with a pair of wins in his last two starts. He draws well once again and still appears open to further ascending the handicap.

1 E Brother does not know how to run a bad race. The draw is not the best but his form at Happy Valley should offset this.

9 E Rainbow is beginning to find consistency and a breakthrough success is not too far away.



Race 9 (1,200m)



11 Super Vince looks ready to climb the handicap after an impressive last-start win. He gets back to Class 3, but that is not a concern as he has previously been competitive in this grade. The one to catch.

10 Hoss is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He has a number of rating points to climb and the inside gate is a big plus at the Valley for Purton.

7 Valiant Elegance can find the right spot from the middle draw. 5 Winning Icey is nothing short of consistent and this holds him in good stead, especially at Happy Valley.



