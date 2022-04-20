Red Majesty's hat-trick bid

RACE 1 (1,800M)

8 Speed Force is closing in on another win. Drawn well for Zac Purton, his best holds him in good stead, especially as he is a very versatile galloper with form on the dirt and turf.

9 Smiling Face is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He is struggling to get his nose in front but his consistency cannot be ignored.

4 Owners’ Star has claims. He is competitive and has drawn well to get a dream run.

1 Flash Famous gets his chance from an inside gate.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

9 Our Creed is better than his record suggests. He has plenty of gate speed. It would not surprise to see him hit the front and attempt to kick away. He also has the strong booking of Purton.

11 Chater Pins is racing well but is still chasing his first win. The wide gate is not ideal.

6 Methane does his best racing at Happy Valley. Trainer Tony Cruz has given him every chance with Joao Moreira’s booking.

5 Copartner Era has a strong finish. He can run into the placings.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 Never Too Soon has mixed his form but pairs favourably with Purton. He has shown plenty of prowess on his day. He can bounce into form from Gate 5.

9 Rising From Ashes slots in light. He finished third in a strong race last time and has drawn well.

1 You’remyeverything has the class edge. He can take aim at this contest.

5 Prance Dragon is in career-best form. Trainer Benno Yung has this horse going really well. Once again, he is a threat.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 Hercules caught the eye at the trials. He knows what it is all about and Karis Teetan retains the ride after finishing third over this course and distance last time.

11 Peak To Peak has ability. Drawn favourably, he is expected to get the run of the race under Purton.

5 Durham Star is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in form and just needs to offset the wide gate to be a factor again.

1 Super Mission is consistent. He can figure with the right run.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

10 Gorgeous Vitality has come to hand quickly in Hong Kong. He has shown a lot of early speed and his pairing with Purton commands respect. He can score a breakthrough win.

4 Lucky Gor is on the up. He definitely has the talent. It would not surprise to see him bounce into business against this lot.

9 Pretty Queen Prawn is consistent. He just needs to offset the tricky draw.

2 Momentum Galaxy, a veteran, knows what it is all about. Gate 2 helps.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

2 S J Tourbillon is stepping out after a lacklustre performance in the BMW Hong Kong Derby. The drop in grade suits, especially after his close-up sixth two starts ago in a blanket finish at Sha Tin. He has more ability than his record suggests.

1 Rise Brethren is after back-to-back wins. He will be fancied from Gate 1 under Purton.

8 Exceptional Nice does not know how to run poorly.

10 Blastoise slots in light and has claims.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

9 Stormtrouper gets in with a light load. He is looking to snap a run of consecutive seconds and should get his chance against this group.

2 Scotch Tycoon is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He has the class. He remains in Class 3 and it suits.

1 Magic Phoenix is better than his record suggests. He arrived in Hong Kong with sound form from New Zealand. He has had four runs to acclimatise. Keep safe.

4 Smart Idea is after back-to-back wins. Do not discount, although this is a difficult contest.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 Big Two has found his feet in Hong Kong. He finished second in his last two starts. This race is his to lose, especially with Purton on board.

7 Dragon Pride is chasing a fourth consecutive win and fifth in his last six starts. Gate 4 gives him his chance to continue his remarkable rise.

8 Lucky Missile gets his chance for Luke Currie. He can handle the grade and should be a factor.

1 Packing Famous bolted in last time. He remains in Class 4 which is ideal.

RACE 9 (1650M)

5 Red Majesty is consistent. He is after a hat-trick of wins and is expected to run this group along from the front. He will be helped by apprentice Jerry Chau’s claim.

6 Packing Award is a serious horse on the rise. Although he did it the hard way last time, he shapes as the biggest threat. He can flourish again for Teetan.

7 Gift Of Lifeline mixes his form but is a threat. Gate 1 will afford him the opportunity.

8 Total Power is looking to go one better after finishing a close-up second.

