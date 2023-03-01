Red Maned deserves another chance

Red Maned has always had friends at the betting window.

But it might not stay that way for long, especially if he continues to take their dollar without delivering the goods.

And no one will blame them. After all, Red Maned has been an enigma. A head-scratching puzzle.

Stephen Crutchley has sent him to the trials three times and Red Maned won them all.

Yet, he has never been able to bring that form to the races and, four times already, he has let down his backers.

Will he get his breakthrough in Race 1 on Saturday?

Well, going on what he did on the training track on Wednesday morning, the Burgundy four-year-old should be in the mix and fighting for honours.

Red Maned had Jerlyn Seow in the saddle when clocking 39sec for his gallop over the 600m.

There was no bluster, no swagger. Just an honest piece of work.

Hopefully, and in his fifth race start, he can translate that nice piece of work into a nice race win.

His owners have been patient. Crutchley has worked hard. And his fans at the betting windows deserve a better deal.