Red Ocean drowns his rivals

The Shane Baertschiger-trained Red Ocean (No. 6) in one of his three victories. The last-start beaten favourite bounced back with a superb trial win at Kranji yesterday morning. Watch him in his next start.

Red Ocean, backed heavily as the unbelievable $8 favourite in his last start, ran a shocker.

He finished dead-last, beaten by almost 20 lengths. It was on Nov 27, the final meeting of the 2021 Singapore racing season.

But what trial watchers saw yesterday morning was a completely different horse. Red Ocean was invincible. He was in one trial, the others in their own.

Even the four-time unbeaten and rising star Lim’s Kosciuszko was no match for the Shane Baertschiger-trained three-time winner from eight starts.

Yes, the Daniel Meagher-trained Lim’s Kosciuszko was not asked to do anything. But neither was Red Ocean.

After a few pushes to get to the front, jockey Matthew Kellady locked up his mount. Jockey Danny Beasley kept Lim’s Kosciuszko behind all the way, under a good hold, too.

Red Ocean straightened up beautifully on his lonesome trip and then careered away without Kellady flexing a muscle.

He won by 43/4 lengths. The four-year-old Australian-bred covered the Polytrack 1,000m in 59.81sec, the only one to dip below one minute among the seven winners.

On yesterday’s trial victory, one has to forgive his bad last-start performance.

When questioned about his poor run, Beasley, his rider that day, said that it had been his intention to lead or sit outside the lead.

But, when the runners drawn to his inside improved, he was unable to cross them. As a result, he was forced to race extremely wide without cover throughout.

He added that the reason for not pushing forward and try to cross to the rail was that he was concerned with the fast pace set in the middle stages. It would have taken too much out of his mount.

This was supported by the sectional timing of the race, which showed a 22.77sec split from the 1,200m mark to the 800m mark.

Beasley added that, when it became evident that he would be obliged to race wide, going back was not an option. He would have been forced to give up too much ground.

Apart from covering extra ground, the gelding was very disappointing and did not respond at all when placed under pressure.

The other star trialler was the Stephen Gray-trained Kharisma. With jockey Marc Lerner astride, he easily beat So Hi Class, Starlight and Celavi. The placed trio were also impressive. Jot their names down as well.