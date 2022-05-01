Red Rosa can double the dose despite penalty

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) GUEST GETORIXX does not look an easy ride but was close-up behind the winner last time. She has a winning chance.

(3) LADIES DAY has been a disappointment in that she has yet to win. But she could contest the finish yet again over a course and distance that suits.

(6) VISION OF WILL has shown some improvement with blinkers. She could finish in the money again.

(9) WINTER JOURNEY has built a string of runner-up positions. She deserves her winning turn. This race could just be it.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) DIAMONDS ’N DUST likes the Polytrack and should be in the final shake-up.

(3) BECKONING BEAUTY is in good form but does struggle to finish off her races.

(4) RIDE THE LIGHTNING is clearly improving. She followed up her maiden win with a solid victory and could make it a hat-trick.

(5) MISS MAGICIAN likes the surface and has an obvious winning chance.

Stable companions from the Kom Naidoo yard, (6) CANDY FOR MY MOMMY and (7) MAGICALLEE, were not far behind the winner in their last start and are not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) GENTLE RAIN showed some promise when fourth on debut. He returns from a lengthy break but his trainer does run his horses fit. The Soft Falling Rain gelding should be the one to beat.

(4) APOLLO ELEVEN did too much too soon last time. He could benefit from a patient ride.

(5) FLUTE was not disgraced when third last start. With blinkers, he should go close.

(6) SEA CRUISE and (8) MON TRESOR have some fair form. They must also be considered.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) LAKE COMO probably needed his comeback run. From a good draw, he should contest the finish.

(3) ULTIMATE JEWEL showed improvement in his second start. He has a winning chance.

(5) WULFSTON is fit and ready. A trifle unlucky to lose last time, he could go one better.

(7) HALLERBOS has improved with each run and should fight out the finish again.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) RED ROSA fought on for a gallant win last time and can repeat despite a penalty.

(3) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED lacked a finish last start. But she was a wide-margin winner on this surface.

(4) ROYAL KITTY and (5) ONE BITE AT A TIME have been a disappointment but are clearly capable of better.

(10) ARCTIC PRINCESS and (11) NKALANZINZI are in good heart. They can run well.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(2) HEARTSEASE was a disappointment in her last two starts but deserves some respect.

(3) WEDDING BLISS is trying the Polytrack for the first time. But this Gauteng raider is distance-suited and should be right there.

(4) HYDRANGEA has improved with blinkers and comes in good form. She could score again.

(6) SIEGE OF ORLEANS appears a difficult ride. But she is also in good form and deserves consideration.

(7) ROTUNDA has done well on this surface. She is clearly not out of it.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) PETRA is in good form. From pole position, she could be the one to beat.

(4) DUBAWI PRINCESS may have just needed her last run. She should contest the finish again.

Ignore the comeback run of (6) PURPLE MERCHANT. She could be the surprise package.

(8) PURPLE NKANYEZI is seeking a hat-trick after a couple of nice wins.

(10) WINTER FURI has some ability and could take to this surface.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) HIGHER PURPOSE is returning from a lengthy break but has a winning chance.

(2) GIMME A RAINBOW is battling to win but is consistent. He has to be considered.

(4) GAUL RULER is improving. He could be better than his rating suggests.

(5) WE ALL CHOMIES and (7) VEGAS GOLD are battling to win but can earn some money.

(10) GREEN DREAM is also returning from a break and is capable of scoring.