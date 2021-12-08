Regency Star can shine again

Alexis Badel, the rider of Regency Star in Race 6.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

7 OH BRAVO has drawn favourably for jockey Zac Purton. His best should see him prove very competitive.

2 JOY MASTER mixes his form but is a four-time winner in Hong Kong. He should relish getting up in trip.

8 MISTER ARM can roll forward and try to make all.

11 SUPER KIN has the wide gate to contend with.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

7 ALL JOYFUL was caught too far back last start. It would not surprise to see him score.

2 ZONE D is holding his condition. He narrowly missed first-up. He is a player as long as he can offset the awkward gate.

8 BULLETPROOF has drawn favourably. He is open to further improvement.

12 STAY CHILL has claims at the bottom of the handicap. Interestingly enough, Alexis Badel has opted to ride 1lb (0.45kg) over weight.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 TOUCH FAITH closed off nicely last start without room to move. He looks like he is coming to hand and this contest appears suitable, despite the top weight and a wide gate.

12 SUNNY SMILE gets in light with some solid form under his belt. Inside gate and the booking of Badel enhances his claims.

2 SUNNY AND GOLD is closing in on a win. Purton should get the best out of him.

3 ALLOY KING is racing well as a two-time winner from his last three starts. Must respect.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

International Jockeys Challenge (Leg 1)

8 AWESOME TREASURE narrowly missed on debut. He looks like a standout contender off the back of that forward showing on the speed.

2 FABULOUS EIGHT is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. In very good form, he commands respect.

4 TELECOM ROCKET should improve at his second run in Class 4 this campaign. He has the strong booking of Joao Moreira from the good gate.

9 CHARMING STEED is next best from Gate 1.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

International Jockeys Challenge (Leg 2)

5 VIVA HUNTER just needs to offset the wide gate to be competitive. Gate 12 can be tricky but he brings some strong form from Sha Tin to Happy Valley.

4 AI ONE turned his form around last start. He is third-up and commands respect with Ryan Moore atop from Gate 1.

9 DR WINNING is holding his condition for trainer John Size. Expect another bold showing.

10 GLORIOUS LOVER is doing everything right except win. He has claims.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 REGENCY STAR is chasing back-to-back wins. He won well last start and further improvement has him as a leading player.

8 SPARTAN MISSILE turned his form around last start, narrowly missing at 18-1 over this course and distance. Expect another forward showing.

1 REWARDING TOGETHER is class. He has drawn well and has claims for the in-form Frankie Lor.

2 XPONENTIAL is looking snap a run of three consecutive seconds.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

International Jockeys Challenge (Leg 3)

8 THE ANOMALY scored nicely two runs back. He has held his condition and the inside gate affords him every chance with Vincent Ho up.

12 RED MAJESTY has gone from strength to strength, notching five wins from his last seven starts.

7 INVINCIBLE MISSILE narrowly missed last time out. Expect another big run.

1 AMAZING ONE PLUS has drawn well and will relish the added distance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

International Jockeys Challenge (Leg 4)

4 RESOLUTE has the runs on the board this campaign. Fit, he should get every chance under Badel.

3 CLASSIC POSH has drawn favourably. Moreira hops up and he gets his chance again.

7 CALIFORNIA CIBLE scored nicely last start. He will push for back-to-back wins.

11 ELON has proven a consistent customer on the dirt. Expect a forward showing.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

1 SAVVY NINE ran well against Group 2 company last start. He looks like he will relish the step-back in grade. He has the services of Moore.

10 BELUGA slots in light. It looks like he will relish the extra distance.

12 FA FA is looking to continue a meteoric rise through the grades, having won five of his last six starts.

4 ZEBROWSKI is holding his condition.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB