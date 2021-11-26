Regimental is good

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) JACKBEQUICK is fit and well. He has also improved and should be right there.

(2) CASHING IN does not always show his best form, but could pop up in the placing.

(3) BOLD CAPTAIN tends to tire very late but, one of these days, he will keep on rolling.

(4) GOODWILL did not show much on his debut, but has been fitted with blinkers. He has joined the yard of trainer Gavin Smith.

(8) TWICE THE SECRET was not disgraced on debut and is likely to do a lot better this time.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) MAKE IT HAPPEN proved a disappointment last time. Her run before that was much better. She can bounce back.

(3) PASSION FANTACY probably needed the last run and could improve.

(4) JUNGLE PROMISE is holding her form well and deserves a win.

(5) MEADOW BEAUTY probably needed her local debut and could improve.

(8) RED RUBY showed improvement last time.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(1) JUMEIRAH GOLD was a disappointment last time. But he has changed trainers and is having his first try on the Polytrack, so deserves the utmost respect in a weak field.

(2) ON YOUR MARKS is battling to win and has been a disappointment. But he is the one to beat if showing his form.

(3) LINGUEE is clearly better than his last run and could bounce back.

(4) A THOUSAND TUNES is making his local debut and it would not be much of a surprise were he to win.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN probably needed his last run and could improve.

(2) DIVINE ODYSSEY is dropping in class and, although returning from a break, would not be a surprise winner.

Gavin Smith has a couple of runners and both (4) BARBERTON SILVER and (6) ANCIENT TIMES have done well on this surface and are not out of it.

Rival Alan Greeff also has a couple entered in (8) COLORADO SPRINGS and (9) MISS ORANGE, who are consistent and must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(5) REGIMENTAL has been good all season. If at his best, he is the one to beat.

(1) VIKING MOON is returning from a break. He is consistent on this surface and will be right there at the finish.

(2) FOREIGN SOURCE is the class act but may still need his second run back from a very long break.

(3) BIG BAY loves this course and distance. His rivals could not afford to give him a big break.

(6) WHAT A WINNER is at his best on a soft track but can earn some more money.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(1) FORWARD MARCH has improved and should run well over this course and distance.

(6) KAREN BLIXEN is improving after some disappointing runs. She is not out of it if showing her best form.

(8) UNDER MY HAT did not show much on debut. The blinkers were put on and she showed vast improvement to win easily the second time. That was a weak race but she looked good when winning and she could be anything.

(10) I LOVE MAMBO is capable of an upset if showing what she is capable of.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(1) DIVE CAPTAIN is in good form and must be respected.

(2) DUBULA is dropping in class and is course-and-distance suited.

(4) AL QAASIM is better than his last run would suggest. He could bounce back.

(5) MOON GAME needed his comeback run and can win a race like this.

(7) RADIANT LOVE and (10) BRASS BELL are capable of winning.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS is better than his last run and does have a winning chance.

(2) HEXATONIC tired only late last time and could be the surprise package.

(3) CHILE JAM is probably better on the turf but does have stable jockey Greg Cheyne astride.

(5) SECRET DEPTHS is course-and-distance suited and could finish in the money.

(7) WINGS OF FIRE tired late last time and could do a lot better.