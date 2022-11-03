Relentless powers home late at trials

Relentless (Manoel Nunes, No. 5) finishing behind Gold Reward (Krisna Thangamani) and First Bowl (Danny Beasley). Newcomer My Determination (Simon Kok, No. 1) was fourth in the trial on Tuesday.

After finishing runner-up to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Singapore Derby in July, plenty was expected from Relentless in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Oct 15.

Indeed, race-goers who were taken up with his previous showings, went hammer and tongs, eventually sending him off as the $14 favourite in the 1,800m feature.

Alas, and through no fault of his, Relentless could not deliver.

He encountered “traffic” problems, was crowded from the 600m to the 300m and, as we know, no good news can come out from a situation like that.

Even with the services of top hoop Manoel Nunes, the son of Hallowed Crown could not extricate himself from that predicament and it was “game over” long before the furlong mark.

But here is the thing.

Do not give up on him. He is better than that and another win could be forthcoming – even before the season comes to a close.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons sent his charge to the trials on Tuesday morning and, while the result sheet will show that he finished third behind Gold Reward and First Bowl, it will also tell you that he was just a nose behind First Bowl, himself beaten a head by the winner.

What it will not tell you is that, at the top of the straight, Relentless was in last spot and about three lengths behind the lead.

Like a good stayer, he was doing his best work late.

And like a good jockey, Nunes did not use the persuader on his mount, preferring instead to allow Relentless to run home on his own steam.

Relentless is above ordinary.

Sure, he is not a “winning machine”. His five wins are spread out over three seasons – from October 2020 to that latest one in June.

But, obviously, there is a strong ticker beating in that frame of his and we are going to see more of him in the coming months.

Another one who came away from Tuesday’s trials looking like the real deal was newcomer Foxship.

Another from Fitzsimmons’ pack of aces, Foxship blitzed his rivals in the second trial.

Like Relentless, he, too, had the services of Nunes. Only, this time, the Brazilian had a sedan-chair ride.

Last on settling but on a tight hold, Foxship was still doing the tourist thing – taking in the scenery – when the field reached the 600m.

But once into the stretch, and with the finish in sight, the Rommel four-year-old began to sprout wings.

Obviously relishing the chance for the good stretch-out, Foxship had – while still on a hold – found the lead 250m out.

Thereafter, he left his rivals to sort themselves out. He cruised home, beating Lonhro Gold by 4½ lengths, in 60.61sec.

Had Nunes let him go sooner, he might have won by 10 lengths.

Yes, Foxship seems better than the average racehorse. Watch him when he makes his debut.

He should trot out looking as hard as a brick.