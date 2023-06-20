Relentless steadily regaining his form

Amazing Breeze (Benny Woodworth) beating Last Samurai (Manoel Nunes) in the second trial at Kranji on Tuesday. Relentless (Daniel Moor) finished third, unextended.

Doff your hat to Relentless.

For a middle-distance runner, his third behind Amazing Breeze (Benny Woodworth) at the trials on Tuesday morning deserved a salute.

Sure, never was he going to catch the winner or, for that matter, the runner-up, Last Samurai (Manoel Nunes).

But, we reckon, that was never his intention.

All that trainer Tim Fitzsimmons would have wanted was to see him home safe and sound.

And if it turned out to be a good stretch-out – and it was – then all the better.

So, as the seven-horse field tossed up the dirt along the back stretch, we saw jockey Daniel Moor sit solid on the five-year-old.

Out in front, the eventual winner and runner-up exchanged blows, with Ciango (Matthew Kellady) and Laslos (Saifudin Ismail) holding down third and fourth spots.

For a while, when they straightened, it looked like that would be the finishing order.

But then, no-one had counted on Relentless making that forward move.

The son of Hallowed Crown had been parked widest for most of the trip and, with clear running room to the finish, he went into top gear.

Up in the saddle, Moor allowed him free rein but not once did he ask his mount to do more than was necessary.

So it was, Relentless came home with a – well – relentless gallop to fill the third spot, albeit 4½ lengths behind Amazing Breeze.

Singapore Turf Club racecaller Patrick Comerford was also impressed with Relentless’ finish.

“Sitting quiet as a church mouse is Daniel Moor on Relentless, great trial there by the Arexevan runner,” said the Australian.

Relentless’ time for the Polytrack 1,000m was 1min 00.92sec.

Not bad at all for a galloper whose pet trips were a mile and beyond.

For the record, Amazing Breeze beat Last Samurai by half a length, clocking 1:00.19 for the trip.

Last Samurai came home in 1:00.25.

But, at the end of it all, Fitzsimmons and the Arexevan-Relentless Stable would have been mighty pleased with the show put up by their money-spinner.

Relentless has been a good horse to have in the barn.

Back in 2020, he went under the hammer for $30,000 and was flown here to begin his racing career.

After a couple of decent trials, Fitzsimmons sent him to the races and, at his second start on Oct 10 that year, he posted his first win.

That was the first and last time he would score over the 1,200m sprint.

He would taste victory four more times – from 1,400m to 1,600m.

One of the memorable ones was on June 26, 2022, when he beat Lim’s Kosciuszko to land the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m).

However, in his very next start, Lim’s Kosciuszko would set the record right by beating him – rather narrowly – in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m).

So far this season, Relentless has been rather quiet.

Fitzsimmons has raced him just twice. Both times, he finished with the also-rans.

But do not be too hasty in giving up on him. Relentless is not done yet.

There is plenty of racing left in those legs of his and the second half of the season could see him add on a couple more wins to his already nice portfolio.

His trial effort on Tuesday showed that he is picking up steadily again.

So, what about the two who beat him at the trials? What does the future hold for them?

We are talking about Amazing Breeze and Last Samurai.

Both were having – and both passed – their respective 1,000m tests.

Amazing Breeze was required to pass a 1,000m gallop trial, while Last Samurai was having his blinkers’ test.

So what can we take away from their showings at the trials?

Well, firstly, we know that both are “young” five-year-olds who have been steadily been paying for their board and lodging at Jerome Tan and Kuah Cheng Tee’s yards.

Sure, they are what we would call bread-and-butter horses.

They are plying their craft in Class 4 and, when asked to do the job, both have obliged.

Amazing Breeze has already banked in more than $150,000 for Applause Racing Stable.

But he has been rather “flat” since winning a 1,400m contest on May 21, 2022.

Perhaps, that victory at the trials will set him thinking about another win.

Still, nothing is cast in stone. But we know he is running into some form, so keep him safe.

As for Last Samurai, he has been a good horse for Kuah.

Twice already, he has put money in the bank and, had it not been for two hard-to-take seconds in February and March, Kuah and his connections would have been celebrating even more.

But Last Samurai is not done yet.

On Tuesday morning, Nunes tried to lead all the way but surrendered when Amazing Breeze ranged alongside at the furlong mark.

Still, he held his own to take second.

Keep an eye on him. Last Samurai will give you a run for your money in his next assignment.