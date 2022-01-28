Reliable Team for Group 3 vase

Here's a form analysis of Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin):

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 Voyage Bubble has moved fluidly in his trials. He looks well placed to make an impact on debut. Expect a big run under the top-form Karis Teetan.

2 King Of The Court is a talent. He has had issues but looks ready to return after a two-run first season, narrowly missing once when on debut. With Zac Purton up, he is the main danger.

8 Super Highway was unlucky first-up when awkwardly placed behind another runner. He can make a charge over this bunch with the right run.

3 Brilliant Way debuts for trainer John Size. Keep him safe.

RACE 2 ( 1,200M )

1 Star Of Yuen Long is stepping down to Class 4. He is receiving a welcome drop in grade. The inside gate should also afford him all the favours. He is the one to beat. Chances are he will roll forward to try and make it pillar to post.

5 Sky Show has form on the dirt. He has got a bit of class on his day and should not be discounted.

4 Super Axiom is a speedster. Expect he rolls forward and tries to pinch this one.

3 Flying Dragon is after back-to-back wins. He is not without a chance, with Derek Leung sticking aboard.

RACE 3 (1,400M )

12 Red Brick Fighter is getting the conditions to suit. He is a winner in this grade and off this mark. The draw suits and this shapes as an excellent chance for Australian jockey Luke Currie to kick off his career in Hong Kong with a win.

2 Super Mission is racing well. He deserves a win. From Gate 4, he is an excellent chance to get it.

4 Fun N Glory showed some ability early on. Expect another sharp performance.

1 Stormtrouper is stepping out for trainer Dennis Yip and Purton. Keep safe. He was a winner two starts back.

RACE 4 (1,400M )

5 Brilliant China is closing in on his first win. He looks capable of scoring. Gate 5 gives him every opportunity to do exactly that.

4 Zacian is racing well. But he is struggling to piece it all together. Perhaps the booking of Purton can set things right.

8 Sunny Baby turned in a career-best second in his last start. Expect more improvement, although the wide gate makes it a little hard.

1 Fortune Master is stepping down in grade. He should sharpen up in Class 5 with Teetan engaged.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

10 Right As Rain looks like a work in progress. He is showing enough to suggest that he is capable of winning very soon. The strong booking of Teetan signals intent, so he is worth supporting.

4 Nimble Nimbus is after back-to-back wins. Gate 14 makes things tricky, but he is in form and seemingly still on the rise.

9 Leading Fortune is consistent. He is getting close to pinching another win and his reliability holds him in good stead.

1 Solar Power should roll forward. He will look the winner at some stage.

RACE 6 (1,200M )

10 Everyone’s Victory is in a rich vein of form. He has won two out of his last three starts and gets another excellent chance to add another.

4 Amazing Chocolate is a real talent on the dirt on his day. He pairs with Purton now and, from Gate 5, he should get his chance. Class 3 suits, as his last victory was in Class 2.

6 Harmony Spirit has claims. His consistency holds him in good stead.

11 Mega Heart, a nine-year-old veteran with four wins and 11 placings from 48 starts, is favoured with the light weight.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

Group 3 Centenary Vase

3 Reliable Team should roll forward and try to make all the running. He can pinch this from the front like he did in the Group 2 Jockey Club Cup last November. He is fit and a return to the winning list would not shock.

2 Panfield has the class edge as a Group 1 winner last May and a Group 2 winner the start after. He has drawn well and should be primed for this.

7 Butterfield is not without a chance. He looks fit and is favoured with only 115lb (52.2kg) on hi s back.

8 Excellent Proposal, a four-time winner from 12 starts, is next best. He is racing well.

RACE 8 (1,600M )

9 Infinite Power is capable of bouncing back. Expect he surges forward to make all the running. He is capable and Gate 2 should him see hit the front with little to no energy used.

1 Captain Win is rising sharply. He is a talent and he has taken to racing in Hong Kong with ease. Purton hops up again and he is the main danger.

5 Super Dynamite is closing in on his first win. Expect more improvement.

10 Perfect To Great has claims. Do not discount.



RACE 9 (1,600M)

The Hong Kong Classic Mile

8 Lucky With You is a rising talent. He is stepping up in trip which is the unknown. But he looks worthy of a chance, especially as he has finished no worse than second in five runs in Hong Kong. He won three times.

5 Fa Fa is heading to Sha Tin after dominating Happy Valley. He has the form, having defeated several seasoned gallopers, although he just needs to handle Sha Tin, a vastly contrasting racecourse.

4 Packing Victory has looked imperious at times. He comes into this ready to peak with Purton booked.

1 California Spangle is the wild card. He has been dominant over 1,200m but does step up sharply to the mile. Keep safe.



RACE 10 (1200M)

10 Congratulation is returning from a lengthy layoff. He is American-bred, so the dirt should suit him. His latest trial was sound. He has class. He was trained by Aidan O’Brien before arriving. With luck, he just might be able to spring an almighty surprise.

7 Man Star is consistent, especially on the dirt. His three wins were all on the all-weather track. Expect another big run.

2 Kurpany rarely runs a bad race. He is in form. He notched his fourth win last time.

4 Red Desert is a dirt specialist. Three of his four wins were on the all-weather track, so the switch from turf is a big help.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Clu