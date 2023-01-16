Reluctant jockey rides first winner

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Great Command giving apprentice jockey Rozlan Nazam his first career winner on Saturday. Strongly supported, the four-year-old Australian-bred gelding paid $10 for a win.

Rozlan Nazam could not possibly expect a routine evening trip to his neighbourhood coffee shop in Yishun in 2004 would change his life.

The animal lover and then Secondary 3 student’s curiosity was piqued by the horse racing chatter among a few uncles tucking into their zi char.

One of them suddenly saw the scrawny 15-year-old and blurted out excitedly: “Young man, you’re so small. Why don’t you become a jockey?”

Like most Singaporean teenagers, Rozlan thought jockeys spun turntables or parked cars at expensive hotels.

After heeding a complete stranger-cum-career adviser’s wild suggestion, he discovered it was instead a job with horses – and a new calling.

On Saturday – 19 years later – apprentice jockey Rozlan rode his first winner, Great Command, at Kranji.

A few days on, he is still pinching himself.

In truth, he had never quite believed in himself until late. Hence, the unusually long time he took to become a jockey.

“I’m very excited and happy. I’ve been smiling since Saturday,” he said.

“I’m still nervous and can’t believe I won my first race. I didn’t think I could become a jockey to begin with, as I’m very light at 45kg and don’t have as much strength.

“It can also be a disadvantage as I carry a lot of dead weight, like sometimes my saddle weighs up to 9kg.”

Rozlan’s constant fear that he was punching above his weight is probably why he is now a mature-aged apprentice at 33, albeit his boyish appearance makes him look 10 years younger.

“In 2005, I joined Bruce Marsh as track rider under the STAR (Singapore Training Academy for Racing) programme. At the time, I was not really keen on a career as a jockey,” explained Rozlan, the middle of a brood of three brothers from a non-racing family.

“I was more interested to work with animals. To me, it wasn’t just about riding horses, I wanted to be part of the industry.

“Besides, there were quite a number of apprentices in front of me, H.K. (Han Kok) Cheng, Aidil Feiruz and C.S. (Chee Seng) Chin.

“That’s probably why I started off very slow. I rode only three to four horses every morning, I was just learning how to ride.

“But one day, just before he returned to New Zealand, Bruce asked me: ‘Are you ready to become a jockey now?’.

“I thought: why not up my game. I applied for a C grade apprentice licence, and it’s taken me three years to get my first ride.”

Rozlan, who also held a stable supervisor licence, continued to learn the ropes under Jason Ong, who took over the stables after Marsh left in September 2019.

He had his first race-ride aboard Fight To Victory for Ong on July 9, 2022. The horse ran unplaced.

More unplaced finishes followed. But gone was the meek and mild Rozlan who did not mind blending into the background.

“Jason has given me good guidance and advice, and I’m forever grateful to him, and Bruce as well,” he said.

“But I wanted to see how far I could go and give myself the best opportunities. When Krisna (Thangamani) became a senior rider, I approached Ricardo to see if he needed a new apprentice.

“He’s very stern and strict, but he’s got years of experience and is a very good master. He teaches me a lot, and I’ve learned a lot since I joined him on Dec 6.”

While Rozlan had to wait until his 32nd career ride to finally break his duck on Saturday, it came at only his ninth under the new tutelage.

The merit was even greater, given Great Command was an even-money favourite.

He had to stalk and chase down a tenacious Lim’s Betterready (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) in a one-off position throughout.

“Around the 600m, from where I was, I still had plenty of gas. I just decided to go for it, and luckily, he didn’t stop,” said Rozlan.

A noted tough taskmaster, Le Grange was delighted his new protege has lived up to his usual high expectations.

“I’m old school, this is how I was brought up. When an apprentice walks into the yard, he will have to work hard. But, on the other side, he will get rides and winners from me,” said the South African.

“Rozlan’s been with us only a month, but he’s a hell of a nice guy, and he’s kind to horses.

“He will need more opportunities to kick him off. We have to keep his confidence up, and the owners are also happy to support him.”