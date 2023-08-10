Remember Callmewhenyouneedme

Race 1 (1,400m)

(8) LADY FALLON looks the obvious one to beat. She was well supported when close up on debut, should handle the extra and has top rider Sam Mosia aboard.

(6) PLAY WITH FIRE did not get into it in her last two but could place.

(1) IDEAL HEART and (3) LORNA LILY could get into the quartet.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) TYRCONNELL found no support on debut but put up a good showing. He was out of action for a long time and, if ready, should make a bold bid for his new yard.

(8) COMMAND PILOT (wide draw) drifted in the betting on debut but showed up nicely – he can only improve.

(6) SCARLETT PIMPERNEL is improving all the while.

(11) LORD DANON PLATINA was not disgraced on debut.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) PONTE VECCHIO, (2) HEAD GIRL and (8) LADY RENEE will be competitive, given their form and experience, but (5) TRIPTOTHEWOODS is improving and may just have their measure.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(8) OUTER DIMENSION was quietly fancied on debut but needed the outing and will relish the longer distance.

(2) QUEEN BRITANNA has had enough chances but could feature.

(1) SOLO DIVA has not been far back; respect.

(3) PERFORM is maturing and cannot be ignored.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) GAINSFORD capitalised on his reduced rating by winning over this trip last time; a seven-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(1) FIREALLEY and (6) SACHDEV remain consistent, so ought to make their presence felt.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(4) BREEZE OVER and (8) OVER TWO YOU are bang in form.

However, (1) GREENLIGHT MAGIC (jumps up in trip), (2) AFRAAD (capable at best), (6) HAZLO GRANDE (tries marathon distance), (9) BATTLEGROUND (cannot be ignored) and (10) ABSOLUTE VALUE (best on this track) are capable of pulling it off.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) LEXICAN POINT, (4) APACHE CHIEF, gelded (6) GET IMPRESSED, (8) PLUS FOUR and (11) LIGHTNING GLOW are likely to improve after promising introductions and ought to be competitive.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) AMERICAN BISCUIT is having his third run as a gelding and could come out on top.

(6) SILVER SANCTUARY won well on debut but the form has yet to be franked.

(5) NAPOLEON will have the run of the race and should be involved in the finish.

(2) MO THE MAN is better than his last run – respect.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) RED WILLIAM and (13) WILLIAM THE RED have been beating about the bush. Both are likely to get involved.

(9) NO APOLOGIES is doing just that and could have even more to offer over this trip.

(10) RAINBOW COLOURS is capable but inconsistent.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(5) CALLMEWHENYOUNEEDME is maturing and could go in again.

(6) SHARAPOVA has not been out of the money in all five starts and, if ready after a rest, could take the honours.

Stablemate (1) SIMPLE SIMPLE finished just ahead of (4) GOLDEN ASPEN and (2) KAYLA’S CHAMP last time and it could get close all round.

Race 11 (1,800m)

(5) WOMAN’S WORLD will not be a maiden for much longer but it could pay to take her on with (7) FLAMBOYANT FLYER, who was not beaten far by the former last time after running on from a long way back.

(9) MOTHERSHIP could pose a threat given her improvement.(1) DAWN OF GOLD can improve.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(1) TRY ME won on debut and could follow up over the longer distance.

(2) GILDA GRAY is holding form and will be catching late.

(9) BIG CITY GIRL did well on debut in her new yard and could get into the action.

(3) TSITSIKAMMA PEARL can complete the quartet.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(8) QUE SHIRAZ renews rivalry with (6) TOTHEMOONANDBACK and (10) MAX THE OTTER and is capable of confirming his superiority despite the weight turnaround.

(9) KATSU, however, is likely to have more to offer and, with improved fitness, could edge out the last-start winner.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(2) MABONENG is holding form and could make it two-from-two over this course and distance.

(5) MAMAQUERA is equally comfortable over this track and trip.

(8) MEET THE CAPTAIN has yet to win over further than 1,200m but it could happen.

(6) WRITTENINTHESAND is one for exotics.

Race 15 (2,000m)

(2) MACHETE MAN continues to improve but will find it tough under another penalty to extend his run of victories. (3) SUDDEN SONG, (6) CORONATION TIME and (8) NIGHT RULER are closely matched on form and look to have strong claims.

Race 16 (1,160m)

(2) WINGS WITHIN ME was quietly fancied on debut and scored a gutsy victory. She could go in again.

(12) RED CARPET GIRL was coughing last time and jumped awkwardly. If all is well with her, she can land a blow – respect.

(6) SIMPLY MAGIC beat (9) LAW OF SUCCESS but the latter is 1.5kg better off for a neck margin. Should go close for them again.

Race 17 (1,250m)

(2) DANCE VARIETY was rewarded for consistency last time and ought to remain competitive despite a resultant penalty.

Both (5) DEAN STREET and (8) WYAG are likely to pose more of a threat on these revised terms.

(4) HAMMIES HERO caught the eye last time and should have a say if making any improvement.