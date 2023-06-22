Remember My Name in Race 2

Race 1 (1,200m)

On their recent meeting, (11) SPEED RACER finished ahead of (7) TYRION LANNISTER, (8) TWENTYTWENTYVISION and (5) RIGHT ROYAL MO but it could get a lot closer all round.

But (4) DIAMOND ROCK could hold Speed Racer on an earlier meeting and rates the one to beat.

(10) NOON DAY GUN could prove the main danger.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) REMEMBER MY NAME rates the one to beat.

Stable companion (12) STEADFAST was not disgraced on debut and could challenge.

(9) RUN FOR ME is capable but comes off a rest. May need the run.

(2) SNOW CLOUD can threaten.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) FUTURE TURN beat (5) BARDOLINO by a length but the 1.5kg difference could get them close together.

(4) CHARLIE CROKER and (3) FUTURE TURN have collateral form with Gimme More Time. The former can have a say.

(1) INTIMIDATOR is holding form.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(8) MR COBBS and (2) MUFASA met recently and the latter won by a neck. They meet at the same weights but the extra 100m could see the result reversed.

(4) BEREAVE is the one to beat on collateral form, having finished more than two lengths in front of Mr Cobbs recently.

(1) SPEED MACHINE must come into the equation on the same form line.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Precocious filly (3) BALTIC SECRET, who is improving with racing, could upstage her male rivals. Stable companion (6) UNDERWORLD is on the up and capable of joining in the fray.

(5) ZOOMIE won last time and, with (2) DUMBLEDORE, could complete the quartet.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) SUMMER LILY was impressive when winning on debut over this course and distance, so gets the nod with improvement expected.

(2) OCTOBER MORN and (3) SIDDELEY have the form and experience to mount a serious challenge. Last-start winners (4) UNCONQUERABLE LADY and (8) ONI SAN could get into the picture, too, with further progress likely.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(7) GOLD POKER GAME was unlucky last time and is one for the shortlist.

(1) FUTURE GIRL will have the run of the race from pole draw.

(14) LOVE IS A ROSE has a wide draw to overcome but has beaten (5) VERONICA MARS, who needs to jump on terms.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(10) ITSRAININGWILLIAM beat (1) MASTER REDOUTE (1kg better) by half a length and they should get close again.

The former’s stablemates, (3) SILVER HOST, (5) TOP QUALITY and (7) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT, are in with winning claims.

(4) THE FUTURIST was never travelling last time – expect a better performance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

Two year-old (9) FLYING V has plenty of scope for improvement and could follow up on her maiden win.

(6) MAGNETIC DIME beat (11) ENEMY TERRITORY (races before this) by half a length recently, but the latter is only 0.5kg better off.

(5) WHERE’S THE PARTY (races before this), (10) HEAR MY VOICE and (7) FLYING FIRST should not be far behind them.

Race 10 (1,100m)

Difficult race to end. All of (6) RAGNAR LOTHBROK, (8) SUN DAZED, (9) VELDSKOEN, (11) DANCE VARIETY (races before this), (12) ROD THE MOD, (13) MOUNT PLEASANT, (14) TCHAIKOVSKY, (15) BLUFF ON BLUFF and (16) ELUSIVE TRADER make up the challenging shortlist. It does not stop there, though.