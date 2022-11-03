Remember to roll the Dyce

Race 1 (1,450m)

(7) RUN FOR COVER has been close up in both starts and could be third-time lucky.

(10) SKY VELOCITY is improving. Should make presence felt.

(1) BIG FIVE can run a bold race.

6) NGOKUSHESHA, (5) BRIGHT BLUE SKY, and (11) RAINING RUBIES are looking to improve on their debut runs.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) DYCE performed very well before a layoff. He may need the run after more than a year away but watch for market support.

(3) KARANGETANG, who needed his last run, and (2) CONSTABLE have a line through useful Far Away Winter but the former gets the nod on known form.

(6) MOVER AND SHAKER is bred for further but shows early toe and could get away.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) SATOSHI and (2) SAN QUINTIN will improve from their comeback runs.

(9) LUTHULI, who greeted the judge three starts back, could get into the fight for honours.

(4) PLAYER comes off a maiden win and can improve more.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) BEY SUYAY and (8) KENTALLEN BAY are in top form and either can complete a hat-trick.

(2) DUKE OF SUSSEX loves this track and should fight for victory.

(4) CAPTAIN OF GRIT should not be far off on collateral form.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) SISTER LIGHT is carded to race before this. However, if she runs, she can win it.

(3) PRINCESS KESH is running close and should be an each-way hope.

(4) CODE ZERO is peaking and could get into the action.

(9) LINGANOMORE, (6) TABBY KAT, (5) FRANKLIN, (7) DARK TRAVEL and (8) MIRREN are capable of making the trifecta.

Race 6 (2,000m)

Despite a slow start and not striding last time, (1) LAST CHEER finished ½-length ahead of (3) CAPE BOUQUET. However, she appears moody and the form could turn around.

(5) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY has a serious chance if holding form.

(4) STUNNING KITTEN and (9) FANTASY FLOWER, who is attempting more ground, could get their act together.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) LOLLAPALOOZA pulled up lame last time but fared well close behind. Recent maiden winner (3) QUEEN OF SMOKE could follow up.

(10) MEET THE CAPTAIN has a previous engagement – respect.

(11) GRECIA is another who could get involved in the run to the post.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) TAIKONAUT was blowing last time after a rest but should run a big race.

(5) SPIELBERG pulled up lame last time and could make amends.

(6) EXISTENTIALIST was a runaway winner second time out. Expect another good run.

(4) EPIC DREAM, who missed the kick last start, can be given another chance.