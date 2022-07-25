Renaissance Man is the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,400M)

Trainer Mike de Kock has nominated (4) READY TO FLY for a Grade 1 race. She was a comfortable winner on her Poly debut and further improvement is expected.

(3) LADY HEIST will be a threat even though she is stepping up to this trip for the first time. Her two best efforts have been on the Poly.

(7) BRIGHT STAR is still a maiden but has shown some promise.

(2) ALTO ALEX came on nicely to shed her maiden status over this course and distance last time. She can follow up.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) RENAISSANCE MAN is lightly raced but ran a cracker first-up out of the maidens. He does have top weight but rates as the one to beat.

(5) VASILIKOS has consistent form. If he takes to the Poly, he should be right there.

(7) LAZULI is never far back. In this small field, he should be in the shake-up.

(2) NORTHERN WARRIOR is struggling for his second win but is never too far back.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) LET’S GET TOGETHER has shown some ability in some useful company. He has the best draw and, although making his Poly debut, he should enjoy this trip.

(5) I’VE GOT WINGS is taking on the males but has shown good improvement on the Poly. With a 4kg claimer up, she will be a big runner.

(10) CANNATONIC has run his best race over this course and distance. Despite a wide draw, he should be right there.

(9) CAPE PRINCESS is never too far back and has a money chance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(7) FREEDOM’S FIRE is taking on the males but has been narrowly beaten at her last two starts from wide draws. The blinkers go on from a much better draw.

(9) COUNT MARSH won a smart sprint last time. This trip should be right up his street.

(1) VALENCIA is never far off the money. He goes well over this course and trip and has the draw.

(4) CHARGE DOWN has had two runs for his new stable, both improved efforts on the Poly and with a smart apprentice aboard.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) LADY YUSRA should have a change of fortune and should get it right this time.

(9) OH SO SQUISHY has come on nicely at her last two starts. She looks primed for this.

(2) CRAZY BLUES is down in class but gets a corresponding rise in weight. She won well enough to rate as a strong chance.

(6) DIAMOND GIRL should enjoy the extra furlong and goes well on the Poly.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(6) GIN AND TONIC scored narrowly from a difficult draw and gets a four-point penalty. However, she has a smart claimer on board and can follow up.

(8) MAGIC IN MOTION won well first-up on the Poly and is down in class. She gets a 4kg relief, so should be competitive.

(9) OUR EMILY has been disappointing but has tumbled down the ratings. She has a good chance on her best effort.

(2) GREEN DREAM had her consistency rewarded last run and can follow up.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) LADY MACBETH is down in class. She tried the mile last time but appears more effective over this trip.

(9) ROCK ON CAPTAIN has made steady improvement and was narrowly beaten over this course and distance last time. She can still come on from that effort.

(10) KILEIGH’S FATE’s last two runs can be ignored. She goes very well over this course and distance. She will go close despite the wide draw.

(7) TWICEASFAST has not been out since February but is capable with three wins.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) LADY TIPTREE has good form on the Poly. She is down in class and has the draw in her favour.

(9) ROY’S ROCKER is over her preferred course and distance. She has a light weight and should make a bold bid.

(6) PASCHALS SAMORE has modest Highveld form but has shown some improvement. The switch to the Poly could see major improvement.

(10) RAIN WEAR has cracking form over this course and distance. With a 4kg claimer up, she can make her presence felt.