Renzo all set for Sunday

Renzo (right), battling it out with King Arthur on Nov 27, had an eye-catching workout yesterday morning.

If you are preparing a list of the horses who could light up the new season, be sure to include Renzo.

The three-year-old ended his 2021 campaign on a super high note, winning his penultimate race and then closing off the year with a second-place effort behind King Arthur on Nov 27.

Back to that last one, he lost by just a short head and for his effort, his name would have been scribbled into many notebooks as a horse that must be followed. Well, those racegoers will not have long to wait.

Renzo has a date with the starter when racing resumes on Sunday. They will have to wait until the last race but it could be well worth it.

Renzo was one of two horses from trainer Ricardo le Grange’s yard who impressed when trackwork – as we know it – finally took off at Kranji yesterday morning. The other was Sayonara.

More on Sayonara later on. For now, let us talk about Renzo, who stopped the clocks at 38.5 seconds when dashing over the 600m.

Jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim was the man who did the steering and he would have been mighty pleased with the effort.

Already a two-time winner from six starts, Renzo has the making of a really good horse and why not?

Since his debut in June, Renzo has failed to make the board on just two occasions. But when he did turn on the style, his rivals were left eating his dust.

Like when he opened his Kranji account on July 10. That day, he skipped to the front at the get-go and it was soon “game over”.

He was up against a strong field of juveniles but he made it look so easy, coasting in by 21/2 lengths.

When he put his second win on the board, that, too, was a stroll in the park. “Harry” Kasim, his jockey on the day, was given a sedan-chair ride and Renzo carried him home with almost three lengths to spare.

Le Grange did not give his charge much time to rest on his laurels. Renzo was at the trials on Dec 21 and he won that one, beating Victorem by almost a length.

What more? His owner is Alfredo Crabbia. The owner of that fabulous galloping machine called Rocket Man.

Enough syrup about Renzo. He has got a long way to go before he gets anywhere near Rocket Man’s class – but the journey has begun.

What about Sayonara? Well, he is a Class 5 battler who still has a spring in his step. He put up a good show in his gallop, running the 600m in 38.9sec. Like Renzo, Sayonara was a trial winner just before Christmas.

A six-year-old by former Melbourne Cup winner, Shocking, Sayonara has the staying genes of his dad and his last win was over 1,800m on Oct 30.

He goes over the mile (1,609m) in Race 7 on Sunday. It might seem a tad short but he has won over that trip once before and he can do it again.

At the trials which were also held yesterday morning, we saw South Of The River turn in another huge showing.

Indeed, jockey Manoel Nunes would agree that it must have been one of his easiest rides for some time.

The four-year-old was simply in a race of his own in the opening trial.

Jumping from an outside chute, Nunes took his mount to the front and for the rest of the 1,000m trip, Nunes and South Of The River just kept going further and further ahead.

Indeed, at the turn for the run home, the rest of the riders would have needed a pair of binoculars to keep track of the leader.

South Of The River eventually won by almost a dozen lengths.

Untouched by the persuader, he clocked 60.76sec.

Prepared by Michael Clements, he has had three trials and he has won them all. However, his debut on Nov 14 was a disappointment.

Sent as the $14 favourite, he showed speed but faded off to beat just three home.

He is better than that and Nunes might want to book the seat when the son of Statue Of Liberty next goes to the races.

Also at the trials, War Room was just as impressive. Another one from Clements’ yard, he came off second spot to romp home by over two lengths in the fourth of eight trials. He did the distance in 60.54sec.

Bred in South Africa, War Room has yet to make his Kranji debut. But from what we have seen of him at the trials – and he has had three – he looks sufficiently “educated” to pass his first test.

Keep him on your radar.