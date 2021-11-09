Renzo bounces back in style

After a couple of setbacks, the real Renzo bounced back in style at Kranji on Saturday, thanks to the patience and great training ability of trainer Ricardo Le Grange.

Named after one of the grandsons of his owner Fred Crabbia, of Rocket Man fame, the three-year-old Argentinian-bred led all the way to win by 21/4 lengths despite meeting a strong field in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Renzo had shown great potential with his all-the-way Restricted Maiden victory after his debut third. But his form suddenly dipped. He finished unplaced in his next two starts in Novice company, albeit with some excuses.

But what was more pressing was some foot issues surfaced. But, with tender loving care and corrective measures on his feet, including the fitting of special shoes, Renzo came right again.

He won his trial impressively and his trackwork was brilliant.

Coupled with a luxurious 50.5kg handicap and the addition of blinkers, Renzo gave Le Grange great satisfaction with his easy second success from five starts.

"It's very gratifying to see all the hard work come through, especially when you get a good opinion of a horse, who then has some issues, and then you get them back. It's a good feeling," said the South African, who also saddled $63 first-race winner Superlative.

"He's been quite a frustrating horse. He was very impressive at his second start when he won, but things did go wrong after that.

"He reared up in the gates and ran last in a Polytrack race. We've also worked a lot on his feet, fitted him with special shoes, and here, I have to thank Singapore Turf Club farrier Yat (Sudirman) for the amazing job he's done."

Le Grange also paid tribute to jockey A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim for his work on the horse - like he did on the Donna Logan-trained Minister, who went on to win the Group 1 $1 million Kranji Mile earlier this year.

"To be honest, Harry has a lot to do with him. He works on him every morning," he said. "We discussed and we decided to have a crack at the blinkers, and it turned out to be a good call."

Sent to the front after jumping from his middle lane in the field of 12, Renzo secured the lead without having to burn too much petrol.

The Daniel Meagher-trained Lim's Straight, who was backed as the $27 chance for his first race this year, came from his wide berth to hound Renzo.

Lim's Straight appeared to have the upper hand on straightening. But, once A'Isisuhairi got to work from the 300m mark, Renzo kicked and got away to an easy victory in 1min 11.55sec.

Surprisingly, he paid very well - $93-$23 on the win-and-place payouts. He was The New Paper Racing Editor Tan Thean Loon's first choice.

The Michael Clements-trained $25 chance Siam Royal Orchid got up to beat Lim's Straight by a neck for second.

Lim's Straight was Tan's second choice and Siam Royal Orchid his third. The Trio (any order) paid $190 for a $2 unit bet.

The Tierce (correct order) was $1,371.