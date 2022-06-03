Return on but the derby off

Prosperous Return (Manoel Nunes, No. 8) enjoying a soft run at the barrier trials when sixth on Thursday.

Prosperous Return’s low-key comeback at the barrier trials on Thursday could have raised hopes the Singapore Derby dream was still alive. But the Michael Clements yard has all but ruled it out.

In February, the promising four-year-old scored first-up since his meritorious fifth to Hard Too Think last October’s Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m).

Some had dismissed the 1,200m trip of that Class 3 contest as too sharp. But, under Manoel Nunes, the son of Fighting Sun blew away some of the best course-and-distance specialists.

The joy in the Clements and Tivic Stable camps was, however, shortlived. Their Derby prospect had bled.

With the Group 1 event due on July 17, the three-month suspension would make the race against time almost mission impossible.

“After such a bleeding setback, it’s unlikely we’ll press on with the Derby,” said assistant trainer Michael White, deputising for Clements, who was at the Gold Coast Magic Millions yearling sale.

“There isn’t enough time to get him ready for such a race. It’d be the wrong thing to do after he bled.

“The right thing to do is look after him and give him more time. We’ll instead set him for big races like the QEII Cup and Gold Cup.”

The QEII Cup and Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) will be run on Oct 15 and Nov 19 respectively.

Quite sensibly, no sense of urgency was detected at his casual spin at the rear in heat 2.

“That was his first trial. He’ll probably go for another trial in two weeks and we’ll then see what’s on the programme,” said White.

“The timing of the bleeding is disappointing, but that might have told us it was time to give him a break. He will be better for it.”

Clements’ fans will no doubt be disappointed, but they still have last year’s two leading three-year-olds, Tiger Roar – who resumes tomorrow – and Starlight.

On the other hand, Prosperous Return’s stablemate Quarter Back did not loaf around on Thursday.

Not really noted for any gate speed, the Japanese-bred seven-year-old went charging from his wide alley to set the pace, never to be reeled back in thereafter.

He bolted home by three lengths for Clements’ newly licensed apprentice jockey, Ibrahim Mamat.

The Falcon Stable-owned seven-time winner has not raced since last November. But the issues were more of a mental nature in his case.

“We’ve done a lot of work with Quarter Back in the past two to three weeks to correct his barrier manners. (Singapore Turf Club starter) John Pepe has done a good job with him,” said White.

“He’s a horse with ability, but his attitude has let him down. Those Japanese-breds can be quite fiery.”

“He’s much better now and, hopefully, we’ll get on top of him.”

White also liked the trial from another Japanese-bred of Falcon Stable’s, newcomer Fighter.

A first progeny of top Japanese sprinter Lord Kanaloa to race at Kranji, the five-year-old boasts a smart resume of three wins (1,500m to 2,100m) and eight placings from 13 starts in South Australia and Victoria, when known as Tenko Power.

Dropped at the rear, Fighter took no part in the early speed battle up front, but made solid headway to run fourth, one length off the winner Trident (Hakim Kamaruddin).

White revealed that Fighter was not all new to Kranji.

“We had him over from UK earlier, but he never acclimatised. He was always dry-coated, never got used to the humidity,” he said.

“We then recommended to Falcon Stable he goes to Australia.He won three races for Tony McEvoy.

“Hopefully, he can improve like Lim’s Lightning became a superstar. It was always the plan to bring him back for the better races here.

“Today, he trialled well enough. He was outpaced early, but that’s okay as he’s a typical miler.”

