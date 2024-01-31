Return at a Prosperous time

Prosperous Return (Jake Bayliss) has not raced since his Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) triumph on Oct 15, 2022. He moved from Michael Clements to trainer Jason Ong in September 2023.

Jason Ong is looking forward to racing recent high-profile stable transfer Prosperous Return for the first time on Feb 3.

Without taking anything away from rank-and-file but consistent horses like Major King, Top Field or Roda Robot that helped the Singaporean trainer land his first champion crown in 2023, this newcomer is in a slightly different league.

At 96 points, the Fighting Sun six-year-old shot straight to the top of the charts among Ong’s string of 54 horses when he arrived upon Michael Clements’ Singapore exit in September.

Unlike Ong, Prosperous Return does boast a Group win feather to his cap – the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 15, 2022, incidentally the last time he was sighted at Kranji.

But to the sixth-year trainer, the Tivic Stable ward is not the godsend to fill a glaring gap, which might, otherwise, feel even more pressing with the impending closure of Singapore racing on Oct 5.

He said breaking his feature hoodoo would be nice, but he would not lose sleep over it if he did not.

“With his high rating, he’s definitely a horse who can represent me in feature races,” said Ong.

“It’d be nice to tick that Group win box, but to be honest, I don’t go chasing that.

“Besides, he’ll be racing against young smart horses. But we’re in it to win it, we’ll give it our best shot.”

Ong has actually already circled in red a feature race befitting the gelding’s name – the Group 3 Fortune Bowl (1,400m) on Feb 11.

Needless to say, headline writers would have a field day should Prosperous Return win the traditional Chinese New Year race, which is also back after a three-year hiatus.

Ong is, however, not throwing the seven-time winner in at the deep end, especially not after a 16-month layoff.

He picked the $85,000 Class 2 (1,000m) on Feb 3 as the Fortune Bowl prelude, although, ideally, he would have preferred at least two weeks between runs. Brazil’s Vitor Espindola rode him at the trials, and takes the race ride, too.

“Michael gave him a long spell after a knee surgery. He was just one week back from that spell when he came to me shortly after Michael left in September,” said Ong.

“That was why I was always mindful how I would train him. I actually trained him differently from the other horses.

“I fed him a bit differently as I didn’t want him to get too fat and put pressure on his joints.

“I don’t weigh my horses, but I think he was lighter than usual. He was still in the right physical frame at his three trials.

“I wanted to keep him fit and fresh at the same time. That’s why it took a while longer to get him back to the races.

“There aren’t many options for highly-rated horses either. So this run over 1,000m will be a good blowout towards the Fortune Bowl.

“It should not be a problem based on his current condition. He’s mature, relaxed and smart, stepping up to 1,400m one week later will not be an issue.”

While a “prosperous return” first-up will surprise, Ong can still come away with the spoils. He also saddles Major King in the race.

The all-Polytrack five-time winner (1,000m to 1,200m) maps better for that contest, but has two factors against him.

The Per Incanto five-year-old’s turn of foot has been a touch blunted since stepping up to Class 2 and Group company. He also jumps from an awkward alley in nine.

“He had excuses at his last run. He didn’t get into a good spot,” said Ong, referring to his unplaced run in the Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m) on Jan 6.

“We wanted him to relax behind the speed, but the pace was different from what we expected.

“He had also come to the end of his preparation. So, he’s had four weeks between runs and he’s come back fresher.

“It’s a good gap. He didn’t have to do too much, he’s sharp. I’m very happy with him.

“The wide draw is the only downside he will have to overcome, otherwise, he’s in very good condition.”

Major King will be partnered by Marc Lerner who rode his first winner for Ong on Jan 27, Starboy.

“I got Marc to gallop Major King last week. I was impressed with how he kept the horse’s head down,” said Ong.

“He’s a strong horse and can overrace in the morning. But Marc had his strides going nice and easy. He suits this horse.”

