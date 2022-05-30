Revolution Duo

Jockey Saifudin Ismail steering the Alwin Tan-trained outsider Revolution to a comeback victory at Kranji on Saturday.

It is always refreshing to see the less fashionable names have their moment in the sun in any sport.

Revolution was no different when he gave a racing duo in dire need of a change of luck a rare and most welcome visit to the winner’s circle at Kranji on Saturday.

The Unencumbered six-year-old brought trainer Alwin Tan and jockey Saifudin Ismail together for a resounding win at odds of $34 in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m on Polytrack.

It was Tan’s fourth winner for the year and only the second for Saifudin.

For good measure, the veteran Malaysian rider went on to score a race-to-race double on the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained $180 longshot Twelfth Night in the $30,000 Class 5 race over the turf mile.

Revolution himself has not saluted in almost three years. He was, in 2019, one of the prominent three-year-olds with five wins on Polytrack.

That affinity for the all-weather track again came to the fore on Saturday, when Saifudin daringly pressed forward four wide coming off the halfway mark to eyeball the leaders.

The better fancies looked on the backfoot. Boy Xander (Manoel Nunes) had nothing left to offer after setting a brisk clip.

Last-start winner No More Delay (Benny Woodworth) was chiming in but not cutting much ice, and First Bowl (Danny Beasley) was a little buffeted but not making much headway either.

Not Revolution. Despite his rough passage, he was sprouting wings on the outside. Kept to the task under Saifudin’s whip, he posted a 11/4-length victory from the fast-closing Intrepid (Zyrul Nor Azman). First Bowl finished third, a 1/2-length away.

The winning time was 1min 12.8sec for the Poly 1,200m.

Though he was crowned Singapore champion trainer in 2016, Tan these days seems light years away from that pinnacle of his 14-year- long training career.

But the former Air Force regular will not sneeze at a Class 4 winner in such lean times, especially as it came at the expense of some handy sorts in that category.

“It’s great to get a win. Fingers crossed, we can keep going,” he said.

“I have no doubt to say this horse loves the Polytrack. Today we tried 1,200m and the small field was also of benefit to us.

“He bled and has rested for the past six months. I have to thank the owners for their patience with this horse. Saifudin also showed very good judgment.”

The popular rider said he did not go in with a set battle plan, but the fast pace did play into his hands.

“This horse has got ability. There was a fast speed but he has no speed to follow the pace,” he said.

“But it was a small field and, after he jumped well, I was able to put him where he was happy.

“He’s a horse who finds his best when he comes on the outside. I rode him to the line and he finished off very well.”

While the seasoned hoop had to work hard to bring Revolution with a sustained gallop along a wide path, it was towards the business end that he had to muster up all of his guile aboard Twelfth Night.

Running on stoutly, Silkardo had the momentum on the outside with champion jockey Hakim Kamaruddin up.

But Saifudin outsmarted his younger rival in a tight finish as he got his mount to scrape in by a nose on the inside.