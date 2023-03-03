Rewarding Together with 7th success

The consistent Rewarding Together is the one to beat with luck in Race 3 at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,650M)

6 Chiron has posted several sound efforts on dirt. He is expected to take advantage of Gate 1 to make a big impact under Derek Leung.

1 Colourful Baron is closing in on a first win. He has to defy a hefty impost but his most recent fourth showed he is beginning to figure it all out now.

7 El Valiente missed narrowly last start when third. He is in super form and is open to taking another step forward.

14 Speed Force can rattle home with no weight.

Race 2 (1,200m)

1 Classic Moon had surgery to correct a roaring condition. Since then, he has looked well in his trials and workouts. His first-up win was impressive and any return to that level holds him in good stead.

6 Galvanic soared into second position last time. He is on an upward trajectory and appears to have plenty of rating points in hand.

9 Golden Luck steps out on debut. He looks to have his fair share of ability.

5 Star Ascension is consistent and has race experience on his side.

Race 3 (1,200M)

4 Rewarding Together is consistent, scoring six times. With even luck, he is the one to beat. He has really hit his straps and this contest looks like his to lose.

2 Duke Wai has been racing well. He can improve and Gate 1 can afford him the run of the race.

1 Courier Wonder has the class edge and pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman. He will be fighting out the finish.

8 Lucky With You slots in light and is open to further improvement. His latest trial alongside California Spangle was sound.

Race 4 (1,200M)

2 Inspiring City draws ideally and has shown a stack of improvement across his last two runs. Expect him to continue to improve and Gate 1 should give him every chance.

9 Viva A La finished a fair fifth last time. It was his best effort and any improvement will see him finish in the money.

11 Little Player is doing similar but has to overcome the wide draw.

13 Zacian is usually competitive but is still without a win. With no weight, he could finally get his name on the list of winners.

Race 5 (1,200M)

4 Shining Fortune has really stepped it up on dirt. He was unlucky last start at the rear. He can sit closer in the run and expect a big effort from him with Karis Teetan hopping up.

7 Gem Of South China is worth an each-way ticket. He has done a stack of work for this assignment. Chances are he will roll forward to try and pinch this at massive odds.

9 The Multiplier does his best racing over this course and distance.

11 Lucky Ruby gets a light weight and has claims.

Race 6 (1,600M)

2 Perfetto was enormous when winning his last start. Expect something similar as he remains in the grade and a nice barrier.

5 Darci Joy can save ground and mount a strong challenge. He is racing with plenty of merit at the moment – enough for another hurrah.

8 Perfect To Great mixes his form but was nothing short of impressive two runs ago. Keep safe.

7 Indigenous Realm will get his opportunity and is close to returning to winning ways.

Race 7 (1,650M)

7 True Legend just keeps taking it to another level. While this looks a challenge, his racing pattern will once again afford him every opportunity. Expect he finds the front to offset the wide draw and put a gap on this group turning for home.

2 Berlin Tango has a bit of class on the dirt. He can clock a slick time over this course and distance.

9 Super Win Dragon bagged a hat-trick earlier this season. The step-up in trip is a query but his level of ability is not.

6 Apache Pass has claims.

Race 8 (1,800M)

11 Perfect Team has no luck last start. He can atone with a bit of clean air in the straight. The dip in weight is a huge plus.

1 Running Glory looks to have more improvement to come. He will run on late and get his chance.

9 Viva Chaleur has a powerful closing speed. He continues to catch the eye late in each race.

3 The Irishman has the class. We still have not seen the best of him yet. He is chasing back-to-back wins.

Race 9 (1,200M)

5 Lightning Bolt was untested last start over this course and distance. He was caught behind runners, while running under a full head of steam. Expect he can mount a challenge with the right room.

7 Flying Dragon remains in Class 3 and can score back to back.

11 Adefill rises in grade. He scored by more than six lengths in his last start and looks to have plenty still up his sleeve. He will find this class rise a bigger challenge but gets in with a light weight.

3 Fiery Diamond is in sizzling form this term with a last-start second and a hat-trick.

Race 10 (1,600M)

13 Happy Day is racing well and better than what the form guide says. He has a bit of talent and knows how to run a really good time over this course and distance. The well-weighted one to beat.

2 Beauty Inspire looks capable of bouncing back after a lacklustre effort last start.

1 Alacrity finished a competitive fourth on debut in Hong Kong. He brings some high-class South American form which can stand him in good stead.

7 Invincible Missile has a strong closing speed. Keep safe.

