Rhett Butler goes like the wind

Donna Logan may have called newcomer Rhett Butler “dumb” post-race, but frankly, the two-year-old did not give a damn.

Named after all-time classic Gone With The Wind’s lead male character played by Clark Gable, famous for his quote “frankly dear, I don’t give a damn”, the son of Charm Spirit showed he clearly was not without a racing brain at his winning debut on Saturday.

Far from being unkind in her assessment, Logan was just making an endearing reference to the youngster’s immaturity when it came to absorbing the tools of the racing trade.

But, paradoxically, she did see a sensible side to Fortuna NZ Racing Stable’s latest recruit.

“He’s a very level-headed two-year-old and he’ll improve from the education today,” said Logan.

“It’s just that he’s a very slow learner. He’s still very dumb, the penny hasn’t dropped.”

Likewise, that hidden talent beneath the surface took a while to shine through the race, too.

Rhett Butler showed no fireworks during the early part of the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Ridden by Logan’s apprentice jockey Jamil Sarwi, the $76 shot could not muster the speed to match the pace set by Sweet N Sour (Jerlyn Seow) and Diaz (Manoel Nunes).

Turning for home, he was ahead of only two runners and looked a forlorn hope.

But that raw quality Logan had detected was suddenly roused when Jamil switched him across heels towards daylight on the outside.

Belying his inexperience, Rhett Butler stayed well put together as he unleashed an electric turn of foot that put all his mostly older rivals (only other 2YO was Grand Sage) in the shade in one fell swoop.

Creative Dreams (Daniel Moor) turned in his best run with second place, two lengths away.

Grand Supreme (Saifudin Ismail) ran third, another length away.

The winning time was 1min 5.45sec for the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

Logan said the featherweight load of 47kg was another contributing factor that should not be downplayed.

“Weights stop trains. He had no weight on his back, that was the key,” she said.

It was unlikely to be a coincidence that Fortuna bought Rhett Butler ahead of the return of the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) for two-year-olds in July.

But Logan would still prefer to see some growing up before heading that way.

“We just wanted to give him an educational run today. We’ll tip him out after this race,” she said.

“We’ll bring him back for the two-year-old feature. We’re looking forward to his future.”

Jamil, himself a greenhorn with less than a year of riding experience under the belt, was also surprised by Rhett Butler’s turn of foot.

“The horse felt pretty good. But, when he jumped, I felt nothing there,” said Jamil, who was at career win No. 7.

“But, in the straight, he came in very fast. When I asked, he kept responding.

“He’s still a baby and is still green, but he should improve.”